Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor and County Clerk Colleen Poole discussed the Executive Session protocol with commissioners Feb. 1, stating that the commissioners should have minutes being taken during sessions.
Poole said that session minutes should be minimal and done by the clerk. Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he has also done a lot of research and said he was told by ICRMP that clerks should not be in Executive Sessions for minutes.
“I’m not sure who you’re talking to but that’s not the message I’m getting,” said Taylor in response to Hancock’s statement.
Taylor said that minutes do need to be taken but that the information would not compromise the purpose for going into the session and would ensure that only the topic of the session is being discussed.
As Prosecuting Attorney, Taylor reached out to the Attorney General’s office for clarification on his understanding of the statute that governs executive sessions and the protocols surrounding them in order to ensure the commissioners’ were covered in the chance of a lawsuit.
Hancock said they as commissioners were “offended” by Taylor’s emails and that they didn’t appreciate those types of emails coming at the commissioners right off the bat.
“I just said we wanted to shore up our compliance,” Taylor responded. “That raises red flags if there’s not minutes.”
Hancock continued and said that it would be nice if Taylor would just come speak to them, to which Taylor responded that his legal advice would be in writing so that the commissioners can rely on that information in the case they need to “cover themselves.”
Taylor told commissioners that in his correspondence with the Attorney General’s office, he was told that his legal analysis and proposed advice was practical and well-reasoned.
After the meeting, Hancock stated that they have received legal advice on executive sessions for years from other legal council and referenced advice given to them by former PA Paul Butikofer and deputy PA Weston Davis. Hancock stated that Davis could additional give information on executive sessions if there were questions.
Taylor responded to requests from comments stating that while he had to exercise attorney/client privilege and would refrain from disclosing legal advice, there was much to be taken from the meeting.
“I will say that I provided specific advice on ways that the board can shore up their compliance with open meeting laws as it relates to executive sessions,” Taylor wrote in an email. “Some of that advice was not well taken, and one of the commissioners asked that I seek a second opinion from the Attorney General’s office. I did so. Brian Kane wrote that my interpretation of the law was “accurate” and found my advice to be “practical and well-reasoned.” I forwarded the response from the Attorney General’s Office to the board. While some of them may disagree with my advice, I stand by it. I can only advise my client—I cannot make them follow it, but I’m optimistic that we will find common ground and make positive improvements in the near future.”
Young stated that he would like the sourcing on that before moving forward to make any changes and Hancock said that they have not purposefully violated any rules for Executive Sessions and that they want to correct any non-compliance.
“I just want to be clear that there’s nothing in the emails that accused you of not being in compliance,” Taylor said. “I only said we want to be sure.”