Commissioners Scott Hancock and Brian Farnsworth questioned a couple claims during the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 12.
The first claim, or lack thereof, was a claim for the drum roller that the Road and Bridge Department used this summer. Farnsworth pointed out that he has yet to see it and County Clerk Colleen Poole said she hasn’t been able to close the 2018 fiscal year budget because of it.
“I can’t close with that sitting there,” she said.
Even if Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath submits the claim, Poole said the funds would need to come out of this year’s budget if its approved since the deadline to use funds from last year’s budget has come and gone as of Oct. 15.
Farnsworth reiterated the “if it gets approved” aspect of Poole’s statement, explaining that he will have a hard time approving it.
“I have real heartburn with that,” he said.
Rather than waiting a couple weeks for the next set of claims to be presented to the commissioners, Farnsworth suggested they have Walrath attend the meeting of Nov. 19 to get the issue resolved.
The second set of claims questioned were those of the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department.
Farnsworth pointed out that there are multiple claims for the same project. For example there were two claims equaling almost $1,000 for spreading sand at the lake. Farnsworth said it looks as if Department Director Mickey Eames tried to break the claims up to bypass the $1,000 approval rule.
“I don’t know if she is breaking it up like this so she doesn’t have to come in and get the over $1,000 approval, but it sure looks that way to me,” he said. “Turn it in on one bill for crying out loud.”
In total there was just over $11,000 worth of claims for the department. Both Hancock and Poole said they are concerned with how fast Eames is spending.
“Is she going to do what she did last year and spend all this money and then not have any cash? She thinks that if she builds it up in the summer she can do that,” Poole said.
“I’ve pointed that out to her that ‘you’ve got to build some money up,’” Hancock said. “She’s got that grant money to put that wall up, but we have to put some money out.”
Hancock also questioned why Eames isn’t utilizing the recently purchased backhoe. He said rather than paying a contractor to do certain projects, the department should use its own backhoe to save money.
“You have a backhoe out there that works,” he said. “We should be using our equipment.”
The commissioners also questioned the fee for removing the speed bumps at Jefferson County Lake as well as setting the fire pits.
“Now how much is going to be to put them down again next spring? And then another $292 to remove them again,” Farnsworth said. “They should have never been put in, in my book.”
With the fire pits, the commissioners thought it was the responsibility of Arbor Tech to set them.
“Wasn’t that in their contract? And now she’s paying somebody else to set fire pits,” Farnsworth said. “Maybe she ought to come in here to a meeting and sit down with us so we know where we’re at on this.”
Like the drum roller claim, Farnsworth requested that Eames come in during the Nov. 19 meeting to explain what has been going on at the lake.
“This bull crap of her just running around behind the scenes of going to do this, and going to do that is going to stop,” he said. “Somehow we’ve got to shut the spending off.”
Despite their concerns with the claims, the commissioners unanimously approved them. Commissioner Fred Martinez was not present at the meeting.