Ted Hendricks with Altura Community Consulting attended the Nov. 7 Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, accompanied by Scott Steele of SRS Cattle Company, to discuss updates and future steps related to the Cannon Dairy Project.
So far, according to a rough budget Hendricks provided at the meeting, the cost for the construction of Kettle Butte Dairy Road, out by Cannon Dairy, has reached nearly $5.2 million. The budget did, Hendricks said, include approximately $1.5 million in contingency.
“That’s kind of the the financial situation we’re committing to,” he told the commissioners.
The purpose of this meeting, he continued, was to give a detailed explanation to the county and the private sector business, including Cannon Dairy, SRS Cattle Co. and Jerome Resources on what the application for funding from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) would need from each them.
Jerome Resources, who had previously pulled out of the project back in February may be looking at the possibility of rejoining the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock.
Initially, Jerome had made a $100,000 commitment to the project as they had planned to regularly use the road for transportation of natural gas created at Cannon Dairy. However, as Hendricks understands it, Jerome was able to negotiate an alternative arrangement which eliminated their need to transport the natural gas.
After speaking with Elizabeth Thomas with Jerome, Hendricks stated, he learned some new developments with the Cannon Dairy project may be able to draw the company’s attention back.
One such development is the creation of a 15,000 head feedlot by SRS Cattle Co., a venture which was approved at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
According to Steele, SRS will be closing their smaller operation in Bonneville County to open the new, larger lot in Jefferson County near the Cannon Dairy. This will not only create more jobs, but also opens the possibility for retaining jobs previously held at the old lot.
Cannon Dairy also planned to expand and create more jobs, according to an article published in The Jefferson Star on June 1.
The EDA Hendricks said, is interested in funding projects which would help bring jobs to the area. He stated the bigger the private investment, the better the chances would be to receive funding.
“The agency wants to see strong collaboration,” Hendricks said at the meeting, “to grant funding for the infrastructure.”
To exemplify this collaboration, he stated each of the companies would need to put together a letter of intent stating their commitment to the project, and a form stating their own private investment, the equipment associated with their business and the number of jobs both created and retained. Altura would be available to help with these documents.
“What that does is it gives the funding agencies that are participating in the infrastructure the magnitude of the project,” Hendricks stated. “The infrastructure project may be $5 million, but that’d be $10 million invested in the private sector.”
The Cannon Dairy project, also referred to as the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project, has been in the works since 2018. The project aims to raise a four-mile stretch of a road near Roberts by Cannon Dairy Farms which is often flooded by water coming off of the nearby butte.
At this point, according to Hancock, Hendricks is preparing to put together the white paper, or proposal, to receive funding to help build the road which is already completely designed.
