Ted Hendricks with Altura Community Consulting attended the Nov. 7 Jefferson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, accompanied by Scott Steele of SRS Cattle Company, to discuss updates and future steps related to the Cannon Dairy Project.

So far, according to a rough budget Hendricks provided at the meeting, the cost for the construction of Kettle Butte Dairy Road, out by Cannon Dairy, has reached nearly $5.2 million. The budget did, Hendricks said, include approximately $1.5 million in contingency.


