The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners received several updates on Probation and Planning and Zoning during their Feb. 6 meeting. 

Tammy Adkins with Probation presented the board with the department's quarterly report,. According to Adkins, numbers in Juvenile Probations have gone up across the board since her last update in November, stating they have 17 more juveniles than in the last report.


