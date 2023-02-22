The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners received several updates on Probation and Planning and Zoning during their Feb. 6 meeting.
Tammy Adkins with Probation presented the board with the department's quarterly report,. According to Adkins, numbers in Juvenile Probations have gone up across the board since her last update in November, stating they have 17 more juveniles than in the last report.
Adult probation cases have about doubled from 20 to 40 percent, she stated, since the last report. She also reported she will be sending Heather Albertson to POST for adult probation in August and plans to cross-train her other juvenile officer next year.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock remarked there had been three juveniles at 5C during his last visit, that were listed as Jefferson County Juveniles. Adkins explained this situation stating the juveniles were from out-of-county and out-of-state, but were apprehended in Jefferson County.
"It doesn't happen very often," Adkins stated.
According to Adkins, 70 percent of cases are drug and alcohol cases for juveniles. She also expressed the drug courts have had impressive overall success rates despite certain feasibility factors.
She stated she would like to see, in the future, a more local drug court process to help make the option more feasible for people to attend. Currently, she said, they are sending people to Upper Valley in Rexburg which is difficult for some as fuel prices have increased and those who don't have their own reliable transportation.
In November, Adkins reported the county received $30,265 from the Opioid Settlement. At the Feb. 6 meeting, she notified the board that no use had yet been determined for the funds as it had not been budgeted for the 2023 fiscal year.
As the budgeting process for the next fiscal year approaches, she said, she would be meeting and discussing possible uses for the funds with the board to ensure it is budgeted. For now, the money remains untouched.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton reported he had scheduled the board's meeting with the various in-county canal companies for Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. This meeting, he said, will be to discuss zoning ordinances regarding canals.
Ollerton also reported the Planning and Zoning Commission had scheduled a work meeting for Feb. 16 to work-shop the current Land Use Table in the Zoning Ordinance.
The board also approved a recommendation from the PZC to change the zone of the area out by the City of Rigby's Waste Water Treatment Plant to light-industrial from R-1.
According to Ollerton, sewer treatment facilities are not allowed in any capacity in an R-1 zone. As the city works on their WWTP expansion, Planning and Zoning Staff felt it was appropriate to go ahead and change the zone, he said.
Hancock addressed Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, who was also in attendance at the meeting, regarding a phone call Hancock recently received from Senator Van Burtenshaw.
Burtenshaw had informed him there are $35 million available through the state for small airports right now. He further stated Burtenshaw warned there was a short window to file for some of the funding as allocations were going quickly. Hancock shared this information with Bradley to assist with the Airport Board's expansion project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.