The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners stated that they believe it is too soon to have developed an opinion regarding the American Rescue Plan Act funds project that was presented to them during their March 21 meeting.
The board heard a proposal from Rebecca Squires, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Jefferson County, which listed a number of departments in the county that would benefit from the construction of a new two-story building west of the Jefferson County Jail.
During her presentation, Squires stated that her Facilities Planning Committee investigated the current needs of each department and office in the Jefferson County Courthouse and Annex buildings, as well as what their needs would be in the upcoming five years.
One of the largest needs the committee found was a need for space, particularly in the court clerk’s offices.
The committee then proposed that the county use the federal ARPA grant to construct a two story building, approximately 27,000 square feet in size, which would house the Assessor’s Office, the Treasurer’s Office, the Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as expand the office space for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The committee also proposed to finish the annex basement and construct additional office and storage space and allocating money to various departments such as Public Works, Central Fire District, Noxious Weeds, and a donation to Madison Memorial Hospital’s Mental Health wing.
Concluding the presentation, Squires suggested to the commissioners that they take some time to examine the proposals and reconvene after a few weeks.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated on March 28 that no major decisions have yet been made, regarding the ARPA funds.
“It’s nice that we have the ARPA money,” Hancock said. “but we haven’t made any major decisions yet.”
County Commissioner Roger Clark also stated that while the proposal was thorough, they were only able to provide estimated numbers for the building construction. He stated that he doesn’t know yet whether it’s a project that the county can take on.
“We’re definitely going to be looking at it,” Clark said. “It’s an opportunity to offset the cost of a new building.”
County Commissioner Shayne Young, who was a part of the Facilities Planning Committee, stated that Jefferson County is growing. As a result, the county needs to be able to meet the needs and the demands of that growth. As it stands, Young does not believe that the county will be able to continue doing so.
He stated that the biggest need is additional space for the court clerks, which both Hancock and Clark agree with.
“The courts are the biggest need,” Young said. “They’re working with what they have, and they may be able to get by for another year or two, but they’re our first priority.”
According to the Facilities Planning Committee’s research, the court clerks are already struggling with the space they have, making it difficult to provide adequate customer service. Squires stated during the March 21 meeting that the offices did not comply with the American Disability Act (ADA) guidelines, and space is so limited that only one patron can be served at a time.
Hancock stated that the commissioners were able to tour the courts’ space in the courthouse after the meeting and found that they were in fact the department with the highest need.
“We don’t have the space to meet the needs for our growth,” Young said. “We have two judges, and we may possibly need to add a third in one to two years.”
In 2016, when the county began conceptualizing the current annex, the dilemma was in keeping the cost low and using taxpayer dollars wisely, while still building a structure which would have enough space to conduct business, according to an earlier article in the Jefferson Star dated December 7, 2016, written by then-reporter Charlie Vanleuven.
“What we want to do is to have something big enough to where we don’t have to build another annex or move people around,” Hancock said about the annex in December of 2016.
According to Young, when the annex was built, it was in an effort to meet the needs of the Prosecutor’s Office, along with a couple more offices, which were all renting space at the time. Young stated that the county wanted to provide space for those offices on County-owned land in order to reduce spending in rent.
Young stated that now, those offices are fine. The needs of other offices, such as the Assessor’s and Treasurer’s offices, were not taken into account at the time.
According to an article published in the Feb. 22, 2017 issue of the Jefferson Star written by Vanleuven, the county had hoped to build an annex sufficient to fit the county’s needs for the next 20 years. However, because of estimated costs of construction, the county had to reduce the size of the proposed annex multiple times. What was supposed to be a building with 10,000 square feet per floor was reduced to a building with 8,500 square feet per floor.
According to a separate article in the Jefferson Star dated April 5, 2017 written by Vanleuven, the continued size reductions in the annex reduced the amount of space in the building which would accommodate for county growth.
Now, the space required for the various county departments and offices exceeds the space in annex, according to Squires and her committee.
“The county courts are really struggling for room and storage,” Clark said. “They definitely need something. Looking at the economy, we have to be careful how we use ARPA funds. I’m a little undecided.”
Clark brought up the fact that the Road and Bridge department also recently lost funding, and he was hoping to use some of the ARPA funds to replace the loss. He stated that they still need to look at other options that the money can be used for.
“We’re still evaluating,” Hancock said. “We have them on the agenda again next week, but still, no decisions will be made.”
One of Hancock’s concerns was the possible burden that maintaining a new building would add to the taxpayers. He stated that while it’s nice to have the ARPA money, the county needed to still take care to ensure they weren’t starting projects with it that would cost to taxpayers money to sustain.
However, Young doesn’t believe that maintaining the new building would raise taxes in the county. According to him, the county’s growth means that the county’s tax base is also increasing. He also stated that to provide the level of services that the growth demands would boost the county’s revenue such that he doubts a new building would be a burden at all.
“I’m a conservative,” Young stated. “I wish the federal government had kept that money and not added to the deficit. If we don’t spend it, someone else will and we can use it for structures so that five to ten years down the road, we can avoid bonding.”
The commissioners will be taking time to continue evaluating the proposal and trying to discern how to best allocate the money.
According to Clark, the county has until 2024 to make a decision and mark the money for a purpose, and have until 2026 to spend it in full.
“We have time,” Clark said. “It’s not like we’re under the gun.”