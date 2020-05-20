The Jefferson County Commissioners amended their decision on the conditional use permit application made by Tina and Kelley Gilgen. The permit allowed for the Gilgens to place a single-wide trailer on a piece of property within the Ririe Area of Impact.
According to the amended written decision document, after reconsideration of the case, the decision to grant the permit was vacated and reversed.
Jefferson County overturned the Ririe Planning and Zoning September 2018 decision in December of that year when the appeal took place.
Tina Gilgen said in 2018 that the Ririe Planning and Zoning approved a permit for a similar situation that was right across the street from her after her permit was denied.
Originally, Commissioner Scott Hancock told The Jefferson Star in May of 2019 that the ordinance Ririe used to deny the permit specifically says “...within the city limits of Ririe,” a statement Hancock said was a technicality but contributed in the face of other issues.
In the reversal of the county’s decision to allow the single-wide trailer to be placed in the Ririe Area of Impact, Hancock voiced his thoughts on why the county needed to amend the decision.
“Frankly, we got it wrong,” Hancock said in the commissioner meeting May 11. “We couldn’t argue it to the contrary.”
According to Kevin Hathaway, an Area of Impact falls under county jurisdiction but the goals is to work together with a city in terms or ordinances and permits.
Weston Davis, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Jefferson County, stated that the Area of Impact agreement with Ririe placed the city’s ordinances in the area, although preferably county ordinances would apply with city input in the future.
“When the case was presented in 2018, the issue wasn’t clearly laid out to the commissioners,” Davis said. “But looking back at it and the full Area of Impact agreement, hindsight is 20/20. We need to be in compliance with the law even if we don’t like the answer.”