Commissioners revisit noise ordinance

The Jefferson County Commissioners revisited talks on a proposed noise ordinance Oct. 26 after COVID-19 put public hearings and further discussion to the back burner.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated that he’s had people ask him why the county even needs a noise ordinance but that they were working to do one generic enough as to not tie anyone’s hands but one with enough teeth to address the problem.
A noise ordinance has been requested by residents in the past that had frustrations with Challenger Pallet and another resident that had complaints about Labelle Lake.
Hancock previously stated that complaints about Challenger Pallet, who is the leading wooden crate manufacturer in the northwest according to their website, began years ago.
In a letter to the editor in 2018, Laurie O’Riley of Idaho falls wrote that residents were experiencing “...excessive noise at all hours of the day and night – decibel readings WAY beyond acceptable safe levels – INSIDE homes, keeping residents and their children from sleeping in their own beds, or using & enjoying their own yards. There is sawdust particulate being spewed all through the area causing allergic reactions, breathing problems, and dust.”
Commissioner Roger Clark stated Oct. 26 that he believes that residents have concerns that their normal way of living will have to change with the noise ordinance and that he would prefer to have a simpler ordinance.
Clark stated that they should talk more to those for and against the ordinance. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis stated that they should also speak with the Sherriff’s office on enforcement as well as accepting public comment.
The previously proposed ordinance stated that violatino of the ordinance could result in a misdemeanor, which under Idaho Code, could involve up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.
Hancock previously told The Jefferson Star that while the $1,000 fine or jail time would most likely occur in a “worst case scenario,” it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorney on how the misdemeanors will proceed once it’s been issued.
The commissioners have researched other noise ordinances from across the state, with the Ada County ordinance shaping the Jefferson County one.
“We want to look at the whole thing and see what we can and can’t do and get more input from the Sheriff,” Young said. “We also want to know if it’s going to be successful outside of our nuisance ordinance. We want to make sure anything we adopt is something that our officers can enforce and something our prosecutors are willing to prosecute.”
Young also stated that when looking at this ordinance and others, they’re not looking to target any individual or business.
“We haven’t even talked about Challenger Pallet in these proceedings,” Young said.
The noise ordinance has not been put into place yet and will most likely go through another round of public comment before being adopted.
According to Young, he believes the commissioners will be talking about the ordinance again Nov. 9.