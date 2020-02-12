Jefferson County commissioners have officially signed a certificate of substantial completion for the new Jefferson County Courthouse Annex building.
Contractor D. L. Beck completed the building enough that it could be used on April 30, 2020, according to the certificate.
“It’s not completed total, because there are still some issues that we haven’t resolved,” said Scott Hancock, county commissioner.
D. L. Beck is responsible to complete or correct about $37,000 worth of work before the contract regarding the annex is fulfilled, according to the certificate. Hancock said that includes landscaping, striping the parking lot behind the building and installing floor in the basement. He said they are waiting to install the floor until it is dry enough, as it was soaked with subwater early in 2019. The landscaping will likely be completed in April or May, he said.
“The landscaping is the big one,” he said.
Hancock said signing the certificate will allow D. L. Beck to use construction bonds on other projects and be released from the more than $4 million project. Hancock said they still need to commit to the $37,000 left to do.
Commissioners also approved a change order to credit the county $5,000 in unused funds for a fire alarm. Hancock said commissioners previously approved a change order to allow for additional funds, but said it evidently had not all been needed.
The change order also extended the contract D.L. Beck had with Jefferson County for an additional 109 days. Substantial completion had initially been slated for January 2019, but took longer due to the problems with subwater.