The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a Joint Powers Agreement with six other counties to establish an Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians on Sept. 12.
The approval came a week after Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks approached the board to introduce them to the idea. He gave a brief history of the board, which he said had traces back to the 1990’s. The program, Hendricks said never moved forward.
“Every county used it from time to time,” Hendricks said. “It was a one-man show. No help, no funding.”
Hendricks then informed the commissioners he had been in discussion with prosecutors in Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Lemhi County, Madison County and Teton county to try to establish a well-run and well funded organization.
Initially, Hendricks said, each county in the agreement, including Jefferson County, would make an initial yearly investment of $2,400.
A guardian is someone who steps in for another, typically elderly or disabled person who has no family, to make decisions in their stead, Hendricks said. The idea would be to have guardians step in and make careful decisions for those who are incapable and living in squalor.
“It happens, you’d be surprised,” Hendricks said.
The goal of the board, according to the Joint Powers Agreement, is provide a person under guardianship with the greatest amount of independence and self-determination and to ensure the the individual maintains liberty and freedom to be a part of their community. The agreement also states the board should always ensure they understand the individual’s preference as far as where they will live and who they associate with.
He stated he’d been involved with Bingham county’s board of guardians for several years and had seen how the organization was able to help members of the community by taking them out of bad living situations and helping them get the assistance they needed.
In Bingham County, he said, they quickly discovered the State, through the health and welfare department, will pay $25 per head a month. According to Hendricks, this helped the program quickly become self-sufficient without need for further aid from the county.
The program works through a network of volunteer companions, the agreement states, who are to visit their wards weekly and track the situation to ensure they are receiving the benefits required. All volunteers will be screened and must pass a background check.
“We’ve set aside money for a board of community guardians,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said at the time. “In our budget we have it; we had it last year, had it the year before, we’re all on board.”
According to County Clerk Colleen Poole, Jefferson County has budgeted for the Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians for several years, beginning 1998.
She stated the County contributed $75 a year from 1998 to 2005 and $100 in 2006 and in 2008, but did not contribute in the year 2007. From 2009 to 2013, she said, the county contributed $125 to the board every year and $200 in 2017 and 2018. Since 2019, the Board of Guardians hasn’t requested anything from the county, but the budget for the program has remained untouched until now.
Hancock stated the county has had cases in the past where a board of guardians could have been utilized, had the option been widely available.