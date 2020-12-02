The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed tabling the proposed noise ordinance Nov. 23 for approximately six months as COVID restrictions continue to tighten.
The noise ordinance has been a topic of conversation in the county for several months and with the inability to hold an in-person public hearing, the commissioners want to hold off on moving forward until they can hear from as many residents as they can.
"Public opinion is valuable and it's a little harder to do a hearing over Zoom," said Commissioner Shayne Young.
According to Young, Sheriff Steve Anderson does not want to have to perform decibel readings under the ordinance.
"Ultimately it's up to the commissioners to decide to do what they think is the best but it would be silly to not work with those enforcing it," Young said.
Clerk Colleen Poole stated that having a noise ordinance gives people a reason to call about any noise complaint they have. The county also has a nuisance ordinance in place that follows the state standards and Young said that's another thing they need to discuss – if what they want to do with the noise ordinance would already be covered by the nuisance ordinance or not.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said they should try to make any noise ordinance as generic as possible as to not cause undue grief but do enough to protect when it's necessary.