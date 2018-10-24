Commissioners talk EDA, PDM grants

Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires and the Board of Commissioners discussed a couple grants they are likely to apply for and the process to do so.
Squires informed the commissioners that she planned to get more details about the Economic Development Grant last week, which was introduced by The Development Company’s Community and Economic Development Director Ted Hendricks and Project Manager and Developer Rick Miller.
“To visit with them about preliminary numbers, what it would take and the price tag for the county,” she said.
When Hendricks and Miller originally discussed the grant with the commissioners they were looking at two different project ideas to apply for.
The first project is raising the road and armoring it near Cannon Farms Dairy that was previously washed out by flooding in 2017. Squires said the county lost about five miles of road in 20 different locations in that area.
Commissioner Scott Hancock pointed out that there are nearly 20,000 dairy cows at the farm, resulting in seven semi truck loads of milk leaving per day. The plant employs roughly 150 people not including the jobs created for transporting the milk out of the farm, and feed into the farm.
“When it flooded out there it was a nightmare trying to get them in and out of there,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said July 11.
The second project discussed was widening the East Heise River Road by taking out part of the rock-face.
Since then, Squires said they narrowed it down to raising and armoring four miles of road from Cannon Farms Dairy to 400 N.
“Significant work would have to done to prepare the base, it would need to be elevated and really compacted to handle the heavy agricultural traffic,” she said.
Before requesting to proceed with the grant, Squires said she is going to meet with County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath, Hendricks and Miller to get a better idea of the cost to complete the project and to determine how much in-kind work can be done to cover the county’s match.
“Until we have a dollar figure, we can’t really present that to the board for any kind of approval,” Squires said.
The second grant discussed was the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant that the commissioners have tentatively decided to pursue for armoring the bridge on Archer Highway that crosses the Harrison Canal.
When originally discussed Aug. 13, Squires estimated that it would cost roughly $100,000, but it would be beneficial because the Archer Highway is a major transportation route in the county that is one of the few roadways that cross the Snake River.
The Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant is a 75/25 grant, meaning the county would be responsible for 25 percent of the costs. When it was discussed in August, the commissioners agreed to pursue the grant but noting that the Harrison Canal Company needs to cover the 25 percent match since its weir has caused the damage to the bridge.
“That irrigation structure there causes that critical flow that undermines the bridge,” Squires said.
Alternatives to armoring the bridge discussed include moving the weir downstream from the bridge or implementing some other instrument to measure flows.
As of now, Squires said the next step is to get the Harrison Canal Company to agree to cover the 25 percent match and to agree to a contract with High Country Resource Conservation and Development to have them assist in the grant writing process.
“It would be extremely helpful to have that kind of assistance,” she said.
The cost to complete the application was estimated to be roughly $2,400. Before agreeing to a contract Squires said she will have County Attorney Weston Davis look it over.
“Let’s hope that they (Harrison Canal Company) put in that 25 percent because they caused the issue to begin with,” Commissioner Fred Martinez said.
“Until we get the canal company on board, I don’t think we should proceed with this,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.