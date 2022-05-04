At their April 18 meeting, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners entertained a discussion regarding possible plans for development of more county parks and ball diamonds due to the high volume of county baseball and softball participants.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the Rigby Youth softball and baseball programs comprise of over 550 participants. The majority of these participants are county residents, not city residents.
“Other than our lake and a small park in Mud Lake and a small area near the river, we do not have any recreational facilities that are county-owned,” said Hancock.
Currently, the City of Rigby owns five ball fields, according to City Councilwoman Aliza King who is in charge of scheduling for the fields. There are two softball fields at Rigby City Park and three baseball fields at Rigby South Park, one of which is a large 60-90 field.
“I schedule whoever calls me and we make it work,” King said. “Since the baseball season is only about two months, it can get overloaded.”
King mentioned a recent meeting she had with Rigby Youth, where the program representatives expressed the need for more parks and fields to accommodate their baseball and softball participants.
At the April 18 meeting, Hancock stated the county should be looking at their Parks and Recreation Department to try to begin meeting the county’s recreational needs, especially as the county grows.
Jefferson County has over 32,000 residents, according to Hancock, and about 80 percent of those residents reside in the county.
Hancock cited a 2007 study conducted on Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, that found the county’s impact fees have a portion allocated for parks and rec. He stated that since 2007, he hasn’t seen any real new development for parks or recreational facilities in the county, just improvements to existing places.
“There is a period of time,” Hancock said, “where we need to look down the road and say, okay, what can we do for our county residents, from the standpoint of developing some parks.”
County Commissioner Shayne Young stated his belief that the county has not kept up with Parks and Recreation as much as they have with several of the other county services. County Commissioner Roger Clark also brought up during the discussion that Jefferson County Lake is typically crowded during the summer, especially on a hot day where patrons can barely get into the park. He even mentioned how crowded the Rigby South Park can get, and believes that Jefferson County is lacking in available space for residents to gather and have fun.
Hancock brought an idea to board which included working with the school district on multi-purpose ground which could be used for youth softball, flag football and youth soccer as well as used by citizens for general recreation. His idea involves an area where community members could walk, take a dog out or even just have picnic. This idea, according to Hancock still requires work and discussion with the school district before it can presented for consideration.
“I don’t think it’s fair to say that the city has to provide all those services,” Hancock said, “when so few of the residents live in the city.”
According to Young, the city residents are the residents paying extra taxes to have and maintain the city parks. The county does not provide those services to the city parks, even though many county residents are the ones using the facilities.
A separate point Hancock raised was the amount of money annually spent on the 5-C Detention Center in St. Anthony. Hancock stated the county is legally obligated to pay an annual amount of $531,000 to the facility who typically house one to four Jefferson County youths at a time. He asked the board and community members present to think about spending the small amount of impact fees allocated to parks and rec to create spaces where children could be kept active and engaged in activities that may prevent them from needing to ever be held at detention centers.
As far as new ball parks in the community, Councilwoman King mentioned that there are still some options for baseball and softball programs. She stated that Menan has a field that she doesn’t believe is being utilized during the baseball season, and that Ririe also has a field.
She also stated that the City of Rigby is hoping to have another field in the near future. According to King, they are currently trying to find land to purchase with money donated by a private citizen last year.
“There’s just barely enough to go around,” King said about fields needed in May, the busiest month of the baseball season. “With games happening, there are some teams that can’t practice on our fields, so they’ve had to make other arrangements.”
Hancock stated that this discussion was not meant to produce any immediate action, but was put on the meeting agenda as a way to begin the a dialogue that would address the needs of the community after he was approached by several concerned citizens. He stated that the council members have ideas that still need to be flushed out and discussed at future meetings.