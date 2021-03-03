The Jefferson County Commissioners unanimously approved a 90 day moratorium at their meeting Feb. 22.
In response to the recent requests for revisions on the new subdivision ordinance that was adopted Dec. 21, the Planning and Zoning office and Planning and Zoning Commission presented the need for a moratorium until the ordinance is revised and adopted again.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway gave some background information and stated that there were some problems in the way the ordinance had initially been approved by commissioners and that with a hearing coming up to accept comments, changes were most likely going to be made to the ordinance.
“We just need a little time to walk this back and to go through and see if there are some modifications that need to be made that are more realistic and... in consideration of the concerns and issues that have been raised with our groundwater and growth, maybe we can come up with a plan that better meets the requirements for health requirements and groundwater issues that were brought up that also is fair to everyone who is trying to develop in the area,” Hathaway said.
The resolution for the emergency moratorium will prevent further subdivision applications that are pending from being approved.
Proposed subdivisions located within Jefferson County that have already been approved and all property within incorporated city boundaries and within the Rigby Area of Impact are exempt from the moratorium.
While the moratorium is set for 90 days, it could last less than 90 days if the P&Z Commission and office can work through the updates before the 90 days is up.
The original proposed resolution for the moratorium was for 182 days or until the updates were completed, per the Idaho state statute, but Commissioner Scott Hancock argued against the 182 days, stating that they could drag out the process if they had that long to work on it.
“As you probably know... we’re very concerned and because of that, we have citizens that are concerned too,” Hancock said in the meeting. “We put together a public hearing just to hear concerns regarding our subdivision ordinance. We know that there is some issues that we have to address.”
Hancock went on, saying that they are concerned on groundwater pollution as much as Planning and Zoning is but that they want to approach things on a graded situation where requirements vary depending on the level of the groundwater.
When the subdivision ordinance was originally approved in Dec., Hancock stated they were excited to have it completed and only voiced concerns on the requirement of a septic system for subdivisions of four or more lots or in developments where the lots were three acres or more. The commissioners also removed the requirement for an irrigation plan on lots that are .75 acres or smaller.
These changes were approved and then the ordinance was adopted and scheduled to be published in The Jefferson Star.
Following the meeting Dec. 21, former Planning and Zoning Commission member Ty Belnap attended the commissioners meeting Feb. 1 to ask for a formal hold or immediate moratorium of subdivision applications based on the changes done at the final meeting of the ordinance approval.
Belnap stated that he had concerns on a possible open-meeting law violation during the approval process because developer Jim Bernard was invited to make comments at the meeting but no opportunity was made to allow any rebuttal from other community members after the fact.
Previous Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis at the time of the Dec. 21 meeting also voiced his concerns on having Bernard give comments, stating that the county had not appropriately published that they were taking comments and it seemed to be turning into a hearing.
“If we’re going to have a public hearing today, which is sounds like this is what it’s becoming, nobody else has been invited to be here,” Davis said. “A notice has not been given to the community that we’re going to have a hearing and have only one person show up and testify, and that’s really what we’re having here.”
Hancock argued against this claim by Davis stating that the comments weren’t for the record but were part of the discussion.
Belnap also accused Hancock of having a conflict of interest by being a large landowner in the county as well as previous developer.
Hancock denied the allegations that he had a conflict of interest and that his past work as a developer gave him an advantage in working on the subdivision ordinance because he knows what the realistically expect from developers.
The commissioners set and held a public hearing for March 1 to accept comments from citizens that had concerns with the subdivision ordinance despite having already previously holding a hearing on the ordinance in Dec.
The notice for the original hearing was published on the radio, on local television and in The Jefferson Star, as the ordinance impacts more than 200 people.
Following the commissioners’ decision to set a hearing for March 1, Hancock said that while the county fulfilled their legal obligations, people believed they didn’t have a say in the ordinance.
At the time of the approval Dec. 21, Hancock stated that he wanted to clarify and point out that now the ordinance wasn’t just proposed, it was adopted.
“I point that out because I don’t want somebody thinking we can come in and change it now because we’re not going to change it now,” Hancock said. “We’ve done our due diligence on this thing. That’s why I’m being picky.”