Magnolia Estates developer Young & Young Livestock LLC has been granted permission to move forward with their subdivision plat while meeting only Jefferson County standards, despite the development’s location in the Rigby Area of Impact.

The proposed subdivision located near 230 N 3800 E is located within Rigby’s area of Impact, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton explained at the June 12 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting where the issue was raised.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.