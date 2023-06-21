Magnolia Estates developer Young & Young Livestock LLC has been granted permission to move forward with their subdivision plat while meeting only Jefferson County standards, despite the development’s location in the Rigby Area of Impact.
The proposed subdivision located near 230 N 3800 E is located within Rigby’s area of Impact, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton explained at the June 12 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting where the issue was raised.
“This isn’t a final plat, he still needs to work on his development agreement, we’re just discussing this,” said Ollerton at the meeting. “We need to know if he can move forward to county standards.”
According to Ollerton, after discussions with Rigby Mayor and other city officials, the city is not offering sewage and water hook-ups to that area as they currently have no plans to annex the surrounding area into the city. The lack of these hook ups is part of the reason the developer hopes to bypass the city area of impact specifications and complete his project according to county regulations instead.
Ollerton then explained the developer has the right to come to the county with an appeal for special condition, until those hook ups or services through the city become available.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated his desire to not step on any toes at the city in waiving the developer’s requirements. He also voiced his own concerns regarding the city’s area of impact, which he said was very large.
“The whole point of it was that the city has to be willing to provide services,” Hancock said. “If not, why is it [the AOI] so big?”
After a recent trip to Moscow for discussions on Areas of Impact, Hancock said he learned cities are now only allowed to create AOIs at a maximum of one mile away from city limits because of issues with water and sewage connections. In fact, he said, the counties still govern the areas of impact.
Jeff Stokes, representing Magnolia Estates, approached the board to give a brief overview of the development and why he was asking for the waive in requirements.
According to Coates, the subdivision will have one acre lots with one home per lot as he was not looking to create a high-density subdivision. He said he did not intend to change the “fabric” of what is already at work in the area, as much of the surrounding lots are all one acre lots as well.
Coates also implied he is willing to bring improvements in to the subdivision which may even be a higher level than the improvements often sought for county standards, as a little bit of a trade-off.
According to Milton, both the Mayor and the Rigby City Council implied that the provision of utilities in this area aren’t even in the foreseeable future. Even the nearby school’s utilities are owned by the school and not the city, making an extension of the line not a viable option.
Ollerton stated his belief that granting the waiver was a reasonable action for this situation, as many of the requirements in the AOI have to do with how the roads are built.
As the development is in the county and city officials don’t foresee annexing the area any time soon, Hancock stated he didn’t see a problem with building their subdivision road to county standards. The county will also be responsible for the roads maintenance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.