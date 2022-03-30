The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners heard a proposal during their March 21 meeting from Rebecca Squires, County Emergency Management Coordinator, to build a new two-story building with the county’s ARPA funds.
According to their proposal, this building would be constructed on the vacant lot west of the County Jail, which the county currently owns. It’s purpose would be to accommodate for the lack of space in the current courthouse and annex.
Squires represented her committee during the meeting, a committee she formed for the specific purpose of designating a use for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The committee was comprised of representatives from various departments in the county, including the County Treasurer, Assessor, Clerk, the Sheriff’s Office, a County Commissioner, the Courts, Public Defender, Information Technology and the Building and Grounds department.
“I formed the committee because of ongoing discussion regarding office space in the County annex,” Squires said. “The nexus of discussion revolved around what the needs were for county offices.”
The committee met in January, February and March, Squires stated at the commissioner’s meeting, to assess the current and future needs of each area represented within the committee. Various needs were found.
According to Squires’ presentation, the committee found various gaps and needs. Common gaps included the lack of sufficient space to work efficiently within their departments and offices, a lack of sufficient space to provide effective and exemplary customer service and a lack of room to grow in the future.
“When the current annex was built, it was built to sustain county growth,” Squires said in the meeting. “They didn’t anticipate growth like we’ve seen.”
According to Squires’ presentation, Jefferson County has grown by nearly 20 percent since 2010, and the impacts of this growth affect all the departments and offices in the annex.
The areas that see the greatest needs, Squires stated, are the courts, the Sheriff’s office and the Assessors and Treasurer.
In the courts, the committee found that the work area is congested as it is, and with county growth, the courts will need to employ additional clerks. Access to the court clerks is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines. According to the committee, the lines are long and only one patron can be served at a time, adding to the congestion.
In the Assessor and Treasurer’s area, it was found that there is an overflow problem from the Department of Motor Vehicles that limits the space available for property appraisers. The Assessor shared that in the next five years, to accommodate for growth, will likely need to add another three appraisers. There is also a lack of privacy for sensitive transactions, and the office is also not ADA compliant.
In the Sheriff’s office, there is a lack of workspace for the four School Resource Officers who share two desks, and a lack of space for the patrol shift. The Sheriff’s office is also looking to add two to three positions in the next five years, but have no available room for the new positions. According to the committee, there is also a lack of effective training space, lack of storage, and their conference and interview rooms have had to be repurposed.
According to Squires, Jefferson County received just over $5.8 million in ARPA funds, which should be able to help the county address the issues that her committee found.
The committee’s proposal came in different parts, beginning with completion of the annex basement. Completion of the basement would resolve some of the storage issues that the committee found. They proposed to add storage space, restrooms, three offices and a large meeting space in the basement.
The second part of the proposal requested the construction of a new two-story building to house the Treasurer’s office, the Assessor’s Office, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Motor Vehicle Registration. This building would also serve to expand the space used by the Sheriff’s Office by providing additional office space, a training room and Dispatch stations.
In the annex, the committee proposed to expand the courts to the space that the Treasurer and Assessor would vacate, as well as reconfigure and redesign the courts area and the Sheriff’s office space.
According to Squires, the cost of these projects would barely exceed the ARPA funding.
“We estimated $3 million that the county would have to pay,” Squires said. “It could be more, depending on the costs of construction.”
However, Squires also stated that proposing these projects as ARPA projects would eliminate the need to bond for similar projects in the future. She stated at the meeting that the county is seeing unprecedented growth, and expanding the space in these departments and offices would be necessary regardless. According to Squires, it makes more sense to use ARPA funding to begin this expansion, to alleviate the stress of growth on the taxpayers.
“Jefferson County should be proud of the fact that in the past years when we built the Courthouse and then the annex, that we did it without bonds to not burden the taxpayers,” said Squires.
The County Commissioners made no decisions on the proposal during the March 21 meeting, deciding instead to put the ARPA funds back on the agenda in a couple of weeks after the commissioners have had time to look over the proposal at length.
The timeline on the project is tricky, Squires stated, because the money must be spent whether the proposal is approved or not. Squires believes that it if the commissioners do not approve the proposal as a whole, that perhaps the building could be built in phases. She stated that her committee would need to look at the county’s needs again to see where the wiggle room may be.
“None of us love overspending on the federal level,” Squires said. “Congress passed this law, and now this money has to be spent. We might as well use it for the benefit of our county.”
According to Squires, the March 21 meeting was eye-opening for the commissioners, after hearing of the dire working situation at the courthouse and annex. In fact, Squires stated, they went to tour and see the situation for themselves after the meeting.
“I was surprised to learn the dire situation the courts are in,” Squires said. “The need for greater access to court administration and access to our judicial system is a driving need for this proposal.”
Squires believes that the county will continue to grow at this rate. She also believes it’s important to accommodate the growth by being able to continue offering services the people deserve and have a right to.