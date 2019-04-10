The Jefferson Star’s fist annual Easter/Spring Coloring Book is featured in this edition. Each completed coloring page can be submitted to the associated business by April 19.
Some businesses will be giving a grand prize to their selected winners while others will give a prize to each child that submits the coloring page.
Following the submission deadline, cities of Jefferson and Clark Counties will hold its annual Easter egg hunts. Each of the community Easter egg hunts will begin April 20 at 10 a.m. at each city’s respective locations.
Rigby’s Easter egg hunt will begin at Rigby City Park.
In Lewisville, the hunt will begin at the Lewisville Community Center. All children between the ages of 0 and 11 are invited to participate. Donations for the event are currently being accepted and will be used for the hunt expenses incurred this year. For more information contact City Clerk Donetta Fife at 208-390-0829.
The City of Menan’s Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will also begin at Menan City Hall. Donations for the event are being accepted and will be used to continue efforts in providing the event. Through donations, the organizing committee is hoping they are supplied with prizes, candy, coupons or cash. For more information contact Alice Wilcox at 208-497-7253.
The Dubois Lions Club will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Waring Park.