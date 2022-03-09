A few months ago, Community Family Clinics received approval to begin expansion and open a clinic in Rigby.
According to Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu, the clinic applied for funding from The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) last year, and were approved to open a new clinic on 400 North and 4002 East.
“HRSA isn’t paying the whole thing, we will have to raise the money for the rest, maybe apply for grants or take out a loan,” Cantu said.
Cantu stated that he wanted to open a clinic in Rigby because of requests he received from numerous Idaho Falls patients, who drive down from Rigby to receive healthcare.
Currently, Community Family Clinics has a clinic in Idaho Falls, and two satellite clinics in Blackfoot and Roberts. The Clinic supports the community by providing a sliding fee for patients without insurance, depending on household income.
Community Family Clinics offers primary and preventative healthcare, behavioral care, OB-GYN and pediatric care, as well as elderly care and dental through various dental partnerships. The clinic is a federally qualified health provider with the ability to extend a sliding fee and also accept all health insurances as well as Medicaid and Medicare.
“We just hired an architect,” said Cantu. “It’s an ongoing process, but maybe we’ll be able to start construction in the next couple of months.”