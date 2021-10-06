A community group has gotten together to raise funds for the football stadium and track at Rigby High School. The group will be doing the fundraising, and then create a plan for two separate phases. The group is looking to raise around $1.5 million for Phase 1, but they are still determining what will be in Phase 2.
Brook Talbot, one of the parents leading the group, stated that what encouraged them to start raising funds is the facilities are not sufficient for the growing community and the number of players the school has on their team.
Carl Hooper, a member of the community also helping to lead the group, stated it started out with him and Talbot, and then grew to include the school’s administration, as well as the school board and athletic director.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated the committee will be doing two phases for the stadium. Once the funds have been raised for Phase 1, the committee will present the funds to the Board of Trustees and the district will move forward with the project after receiving board approval.
Talbot reiterated that Phase 1 will include adding more bleachers, adding a turf field and a new track.
According to Talbot, one of the reasons the group wants to add more bleachers is because many residents don’t attend games due to the lack of seating. The stadium also has only one bathroom, which can pose a problem with a packed stadium on Friday nights. Talbot stated the high school team is doing well, and it’s time for the facilities to be upgraded to meet current demands.
“We are serving a much larger community than we did before I arrived,” said Rigby High School Athletic Director Armando Gonzalez.
The football program has close to 130 players and the track program has over 150, with girls and boys soccer that is an additional 100 athletes, according to Gonzalez.
Talbot mentioned Phase 2 is still a work in progress.
Talbot stated the groups current ideas on their list includes more bathrooms by the stadium, a visitor’s locker room closer to the stadium (they currently have to dress in the school), an indoor facility that would include classrooms, a weight room and meeting rooms for all sports.
According to Talbot, this is a facility that will be used by many sports; spring sports such as baseball, softball, track and tennis who can’t typically get outside until March or April will be able to utilize the indoor stadium. It would also add facilities for the high school to provide sports medicine, sports training and other classes to high school students.
Hooper reiterated Talbot’s comments about the facility having more than one use, stating it could expand some of the classroom options for the athletics department; the group wants to generate more interest into the facility and it’s possibilities.
Gonzalez stated, because the stadium is used year round by athletes and PE classes, he believed having a turf field would be beneficial for everyone.
Martin made clear that the district is not funding the projects the group is coming up with, the board is approving the projects that are being done.
According to Martin, the community group has not brought any additional companies or bids to them yet, but he believes they will be fundraising through the winter and then try and put together the bids and start finalizing projects in the spring. The committee has received donations from Woody Smith Ford in the amount of $150,000, and Westmark Credit Union in the amount of $50,000.
As for those that have donated, Hooper stated there have been a couple of ones that the committee is in negotiations with, but nothing can be disclosed until the donation has been made official. There are also some individuals who have privately donated money and want to remain anonymous.
When asked where he would like to see the money be put, Gonzalez stated the turf and track are his first priority because it directly affects the athletes. Gonzalez also mentioned the grass practice fields are difficult to maintain with limited staff as the football season progresses and it becomes a safety issue when the ground begins to freeze.
“Our vision is to provide the students and community of Rigby with a facility that they can be proud of and can handle the continued growth of our community,” Talbot said.
“When we start to collect money, there can be some members that think it’s just about sports, but we want to clarify that it’s not just about sports and the field, but it opens the opportunities for the school,” said Hooper. “Hopefully we can host more community events, get the students involved.”