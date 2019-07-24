On average, building permits are taking about a week to be issued in Jefferson County, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway told county commissioners July 15.
Commissioners previously requested information on building permits on June 17, when County commissioner Scott Hancock said he had received numerous complaints regarding permits not being completed in a timely manner.
Hathaway said the planning and zoning department did fall slightly behind on permits while the department moved into the new Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, though not by much.
“I think even in the month we moved, we were like 11.6 days or something (on average),” he said. “Which, I’m pretty surprised it was that good, really, because moving — I mean you basically shut down for two weeks, and move and unload and unpack and pack.”
In Jefferson County, permits without issues are not supposed to take more than 10 days.
With the permit information at hand, Hancock said commissioners would be better equipped to handle unfounded complaints. He said a realtor recently called him and said she was told it would take a month.
“This is good, because if that realtor called me again, I’d say, ‘Nope, we’ve done five of them, and they averaged — it was less than five days a piece,’” he said.
Commissioner Roger Clark said he thinks having that information readily available would also be good for Planning and Zoning employees. Hathaway said he agreed.
“I think it helps our staff understand what the considerations are and prioritize — each part of their job’s important,” Hathaway said.
Hancock also asked Hathaway if people were notified once the permits were completed. Hathaway said yes, people are notified “as soon as (the permits) go in the drawer.”
“We like to notify them, because that means they come and get them, we get more room,” he said.
Hathaway said he would be able to get information on where permits are at in the process to the commissioners every month.