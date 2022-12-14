Byron Blakely, a citizen from the Ririe area, addressed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners at their Dec. 5 meeting in regard to a safety concern on a county road near his home.
According to Blakely, this is a concern he had previously discussed with Road and Bridge Administrator Rob Cromwell. However, he reported these discussions had fallen a little bit behind, prompting him to address the commissioners directly.
Blakely owns property out near Heise Hot Springs and Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. According to Cromwell, the section in question is just south of the Heise Bridge, going toward Mountain River Ranch.
The Blakely’s use a dike as their driveway, he informed the commissioners, stating he had received permission from the Idaho Board of Reclamation to do so and has had this permission for more than 35 years. His obligation now, is to keep the public from going on this dike.
His concern, he stated to the board, was what the county plans to do with the road there, where there have been a number of accidents on the road where there is a steep drop-off into a borrow pit. He further explained a man was killed there only last year, in an automobile accident.
In his previous discussions with Cromwell, Blakely stated, they had thrown around the idea of putting up a guardrail there. Until then, however, he had hoped to have the borrow pit filled to level his property up to the road so it isn’t so steep.
During a phone interview following the board’s meeting with Blakely, Cromwell explained a couple issues present with completing the work necessary ease Blakely’s concerns.
“His driveway is on the dike, which was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers,” Cromwell stated. “Where it’s a dike by them [ACE], I can’t really do anything without involving them.”
As far as fill to level the property up to the road, Cromwell stated he would have to find the time to come out and do that between the county’s paving and snow removal duties.
“I have to prioritize winter safety over special interests,” Cromwell said.
As for a long-term fix to the issue, Cromwell detailed a future project he hopes to complete on that road during his phone interview. He stated he has looked into widening that road and having guardrails installed.
