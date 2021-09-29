Concerned resident wants speed reduced on Heise road

During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting held Sept. 13, Ririe Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry presented to the commissioners a written statement regarding the hazards on Heise Road.
Parry stated to the commissioners she is representing her business, which is an inn located on the corner of 100 N and 5050 E, in the Heise-Kelly Canyon area.
Parry mentioned she had come before the commissioners in June of 2020, where she had requested the speed limit on the Heise-Kelly Canyon Road be lowered for both public and private property protection. Parry stated the prior speed limit was 50 mph, with two yellow signs on corners being at 25 mph to 35 mph. Parry then stated the commissioners and the Jefferson County Road and Bridge department then lowered the speed limit to 40 mph.
“We have maybe seen some improvements in vehicle speeds but, unfortunately, I am here again with a concerning update,” said Parry. “Driver behavior on these stretches of the roads is actually worse and probably much worse because of an uncaring and inconsiderate culture in drivers.”
Parry stated she has had someone collect trash on the road each spring, and each time half of the items collected in the bags are beer cans/bottles.
Tina Calhoun, who was requesting change on the Heise Rd. with Parry, stated that on Labor Day weekend, there was a person passing vehicles who was inebriated. Calhoun then mentioned another incident in June where there were three accidents in one day.
According to Calhoun, there are no lines on the road.; with it being so narrow, Calhoun thinks double lines may help drivers.
“They really cannot see where the lanes begin and end,” said Calhoun. “People cut the corner too sharp on 160 and 100 N. There is no safety on the road.; the area is growing.”
Back on Jan. 11, 2021, Madison High School Senior Sidney Parker attended the commissioners meeting in order to ask them to improve the safety on Heise Road.
Parker was driving home from work at Heise Pizza Parlor when her car slid at the corner just before the Heise Hot Springs. Parker told commissioners her car went over the side of the Rd., rolling and ejecting her from the vehicle. Parker stated the EMT’s told her she should have died in the accident.
Parker and fellow seniors Jantzen Marcum, Max Ward and Emma Hurst created a presentation with a history of accidents on the road and possible solutions, saying that the number of accidents has been on an incline over the last ten years. According to data from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office obtained by the students, there have been 120 accidents in the last ten years on Heise Rd.
During the Jan. 11 meeting, Public Words Director Dave Walrath stated there may be grants he could look into.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they will bring this up to Sheriff Steve Anderson and to Walrath.
Commissioner Roger Clark also stated they have talked about getting some flashing signs. Clark mentioned there are speed limit signs posted that drivers just aren’t noticing.
Calhoun mentioned Officer Dunn would come up each shift to the area. Calhoun stated she understands the sheriff’s department is short-staffed, but it could help having their presence up there.
Parry stated they are ready to offer their assistance to help solve the traffic problems.
Hancock stated he will pass their letter on to Walrath and Anderson and will discuss this further with them.