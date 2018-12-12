Rigby resident, Mike Telford’s appeal of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning decision from 2016, when they approved a conditional use permit for Bob Harrop and his business Harrop Post & Pole, was denied during the Dec. 3 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting due to the appeal being beyond the appeal deadline.
Telford originally appealed the decision during the Nov. 12 commissioners meeting, but the issue was tabled pending more research on the matter and the issuing of a subpoena to former Planning and Zoning Administrator Naysha Foster.
Prior to hearing Harrop’s side of the story, County Attorney Weston Davis indicated that after further research he learned Telford was at the planning and zoning commission meeting, therefore notice of the final decision was issued then and there. Because of this, the appeal deadline had been released and Telford is now too late.
“First of all, he was in the meeting when the decision was issued; he was physically present for that. He claims he didn’t receive a copy of the written decision; my understanding is he has a competing business in that same realm and therefore was on actual notice of that decision,” he said. “From a timeliness standpoint, it’s really tough to argue that this is timely.”
“From a legal standpoint, I don’t see this standing being here for the 15 days; he missed his deadline.”
The Harrop’s Attorney, Jeff Banks, of Idaho Falls agreed with much of Davis said, pointing that Telford is 844 days past his deadline.
“The appellant is far beyond his time,” he said.
Bob’s wife Leanne also spoke during the meeting, requesting that Commissioner Brian Farnsworth recuse himself from the decision.
“The two of you (Farnsworth and Commissioner Fred Martinez), rescinding commissioners, I feel this has been politically done,” she said. “I had no desire to hurt anyone when I started this business or have anybody be hurt because of what I was doing.”
Leanne said Farnsworth allegedly followed the company’s trucks onto her property and took pictures of what was occurring. She said when she attempted to speak with him, he allegedly walked away.
“Never have you once walked into my house and said ‘we have a problem,’” she said. “There’s only two reasons why you would have done that; politically done or because you care about the community.”
Farnsworth explained that he was taking photos because he receives phone calls on a “regular basis” saying the business has been blocking the roads while loading and unloading.
“Don’t load and unload on the road, that has been the issue with this whole thing,” he said. “It’s county safety. You’re tearing up the edge of the road and you’re blocking the road from people driving.”
Despite being asked to recuse himself, Farnsworth said he could make an impartial decision.
Based on the evidence presented, the commissioners unanimously decided to deny Telford’s appeal.
During the Nov. 12 meeting, Telford argued that Harrop’s business is not an agricultural business—that the planning and zoning commission deemed it was—but in fact a retail establishment. Because of this he claims the business has resulted in an increase of truck traffic on 550 N. which in turn has led to an increase in traffic accidents.
Telford said after the permit was approved in 2016, he and few other residents tried to appeal the decision; however Foster allegedly informed them that they could not appeal it and that the decision was final. In the department’s file, there was a list of names requesting a written decision, although there is no indication as to whether the residents received the decision or not.
Due to the many loose ends and presumptions, the commissioners requested that Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Zeil, Davis and Department Administrator Kevin Hathaway research if, and how Foster recorded responding to records requests in the past, if the appeal can be considered from a legal stand point due to the timing if it, what constitutes an Ag activity compared to a retail activity and issuing a subpoena to Foster to have her give testimony as to what may have been said in 2016.
Despite requesting Foster’s attendance through an approved subpoena from Nov. 19, the commissioners didn’t request her to give testimony.