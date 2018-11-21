Conditional use permit appeal denied

Weston Morris’ appeal for a conditional use permit to place a singlewide trailer in an Ag-10 zone located to the east of 3719 E. and 700 N., was denied by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Nov. 5, thereby upholding the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Board of Commissioners decision made Sept. 6.
With their denial, the commissioners suggested that Morris start the application process from the beginning due to new evidence presented and the fact that the proposed property is not own by Morris, but by his son Roscoe.
Because the property is not owned by Morris, he either needs to get written permission from his son allowing him to place his trailer there or his son needs to apply for the conditional use permit.
Prior to the commissioner’s decision, Morris and Kevin Thompson, with Thompson Engineering, argued that part of the reason his application was denied the first time was due to Morris’ difficulty hearing and understanding questions that the planning and zoning commissioners asked.
“Mr. Morris is very hard of hearing, and there were questions asked of Mr. Morris that he either misunderstood or didn’t hear what was being asked of him, so I thought there was some communication problems,” Thompson said.
New evidence that Thompson presented on behalf of Morris includes the mobile home being temporary and that when Morris passes away his daughter will remove the mobile home from the property and that Morris sold his home in August thinking he’d be able to move into his recently purchased mobile home by the end of November when he required to vacate the property.
“I just don’t think these issues were adequately brought out,” Thompson said. “These should have been talked about during the public hearing.”
County Attorney Weston Davis pointed out that the definition of “temporary” in the county ordinance is six months or less, therefore if a conditional use permit is granted, a timeframe may need to be further specified.
Likewise, Davis said the new evidence Thompson presented would need to be brought back to the planning and zoning commission to assure a proper hearing.
“Unless you open today’s meeting up for a hearing and let the public testify to allow Mr. Roscoe Morris to come in and present that testimony, you create a bit of public notice predicament for yourself,” Davis said. “So my recommendation is, on that basis, that the request for the appeal be denied.”
Taking Davis’s recommendation into account, the commissioners decided to deny the appeal.
Morris again met with the commissioners during the Nov. 12 meeting, questioning why they denied his appeal.
Again Davis said Roscoe needs to come in or have a written record that allows Morris to place his trailer on the property.
The Planning and Zoning Commissioners originally denied Morris' application after determining that the application does not meet the requirements on Ordinance 3.11.6 to place a single-wide trailer at the location requested.
Likewise, according to minutes from the meeting the board deemed that Morris' application does not meet any of the expectations or the extenuating circumstances of a hardship.