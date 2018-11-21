The Jefferson County Board of Commissioner tabled a conditional use permit appeal Nov. 12 pending more research on the matter and issuing a subpoena to compel the attendance of former Planning and Zoning Administrator Naysha Foster.
Jefferson County resident Mike Telford wished to appeal the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Board of Commissioners’ decision from 2016 when they approved a conditional use permit for Bob Harrop and his business Harrop Post & Pole.
Telford argued that Harrop’s business is not an agricultural business—that the planning and zoning commission deemed it was—but in fact a retail establishment.
Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ziel explained that when the matter came before and planning and commission he informed them, that if they deemed the business a retail establishment, then the conditional use permit would need to be denied since the business was not grandfathered-in.
“If they determined that it was an Ag business, then it would be allowable,” he said. “Their finding was this is an agricultural business.”
Telford claimed Harrop’s business has resulted in an increase of truck traffic on 550 N. which in turn has led to an increase in traffic accidents.
“It is a hazard and it keeps getting worse,” he said. “A lot of those trucks run through the stop sign, they won’t even stop.”
Telford said after the permit was approved in 2016, he and few other residents tried to appeal the decision; however Foster allegedly informed them that they could not appeal it and that the decision was final.
Because of this, Ziel and Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway decided that it was appropriate for Telford to be able to appeal the decision despite it being made nearly two years ago.
Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer disagreed explaining that in the written notice it states appellants have a set time period to appeal a decision.
“That decision is the one that gave the appellant his appeal rights,” he said. “How do we know that it was not sent? Normally you would think if someone requested it we responded.”
In the department’s file, there was a list of names requesting a written decision, although there is no indication as to whether the residents received the decision or not.
County Attorney Weston Davis also pointed out that since there is nothing in the file that states Foster denied Telford’s request to appeal, it is essentially his word against the county. Likewise, there is nothing in the file that says Telford did or did not receive the written notice clarifying his appealing rights; again making it his word against the county.
“My concern has to be that if we’re going to make a supposition that the appellant was in fact told that when we don’t have any direct evidence that happened nor do we have any evidence in the file that he was not sent a copy of the appeal, then the commission has to presume that he was not told that. Otherwise it’s dealing with inadmissible evidence,” Davis said. “I’m pretty suspicious when we start making those assumptions that anything that’s fed to us is true.”
Ziel said he personally was worried about promissory estoppel, which means a promise is enforceable by law, even if made without formal consideration.
Due to the many loose ends and presumptions, the commissioners requested that Zeil, Davis and Hathaway research if, and how Foster recorded responding to records requests in the past, if the appeal can be considered from a legal stand point due to the timing if it, what constitutes an Ag activity compared to a retail activity and issuing a subpoena to Foster to have her give testimony as to what may have been said in 2016.
Foster’s testimony and hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.