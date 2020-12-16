Confusion over public access for Lewisville Knolls

Residents looking to use the Lewisville Knolls have begun a petition to ensure access of the Bureau of Land Management area through E 300 N.
Kliff Bramwell approached the Jefferson County Commissioners with Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, who also lives near the area, Dec. 7 with a petition and hopes of establishing public access on E 300 N.
Squires told the commissioners that the road is not maintained by the county but had been originally established as public and has been used as a public access road for many years – but there has been an ongoing conflict between with adjacent land owners.
Following a brief description of the situation, Squires suggested that the commissioners take time to listen to Bramwell.
Weston Davis from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated that a question on whether the area is public or private would require for the petition to be filed first with the commissioners, after meeting set criteria, which would then require a public hearing where all parties could present their findings.
The Lewisville Knolls has two access points from E 300 N and 3200 E, although County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said the road from 3200 E is in “bad” shape.
“The county does not maintain the Lewisville Knolls access,” Walrath said. “The road was built by the government for an easement a long time ago but once the project was finished, some of the BLM property was traded or sold to private landowners. There’s deeds that need to be looked at and lots of other paperwork to decide how to move forward, but I think a judge might have to take this one.”
Walrath said it’s difficult to predict which way the situation will go without doing research into the situation and “lots” of paperwork.
According to Walrath, someone has placed a pile of dirt and rocks at a slight hitch in the road at the end of Neal Landon’s property, blocking any access to the Lewisville Knolls BLM area from E 300 N. Walrath does not know who blocked the area.
“There really isn’t any Road and Bridge interest in which way things play out; we don’t have a dog in the fight,” Walrath said. “But the access from 3200 E is pretty bad. It’s not a good road once you get off the county maintained road.”
Davis stated that once a petition is filed with the commissioner, there will need to be a hearing scheduled once Road and Bridge can complete an analysis and present their findings from the county’s perspective – which he stated is a neutral in the conflict.
Bramwell told Davis and the commissioners that there was a right-of-way on that road when he was a boy and that he didn’t understand where it would go and why the county isn’t willing to look into it more.
Davis, who counseled commissioners to not hear any testimony without a hearing, told Bramwell he just wanted to preserve the integrity of the process and allow all parties the opportunity to prepare and present, preventing any sway in the commissioners before a proper hearing could take place.
“I do agree that there’s a lot of issues that need to be resolve,” said Commissioner Scott Hancock on needing to resolve the situation.
Squires then spoke to ask on clarifying the process in order for things to move forward, as she said she also lives in the area and has an interest in seeing this move forward.
“I don’t know if the county will want to litigate this sort of thing on their dime,” Walrath said. “it’s just hard to see how it will play out right now.”