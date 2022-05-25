High traffic volumes at Jefferson County Lake have caused Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames to look into widening the road leading into the lake and acquiring two more vaulted bathrooms in the park.
Eames approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 16 to request permission to begin investigating septic tanks to purchase and install at the lake.
“I want to put two vaulted bathrooms out there,” Eames told the commissioners. “Where we were having the port-a-potties out by the boat ramp and by the outlet.”
This year, Eames said she cannot get the portable toilet out-houses like she has in previous years. Portable toilet rental companies are very short in supply this year, she stated, which is why she wants to put those bathrooms in the two spots she mentioned earlier.
The septic tanks she looked at cost approximately $2,500 each, for the tank alone, not the whole bathroom.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock suggested she look into concrete septic tanks from AAA, which he believes are listed at a significantly lower price.
Regardless, Eames believes the initial cost of installing the bathrooms may be high, but will ultimately save money for the county.
“I was being charged $50 twice a week to pump the outhouses that I had,” Eames said, regarding the 12 outhouses in the park. “It would cost less in the long run to pump them [vaulted bathrooms] than to pump the port-a-potties.”
Installing vaulted bathrooms would also benefit the park in other ways, Eames stated.
After last year’s Fourth of July Celebration, a few young kids tipped over some of the outhouses, causing a mess of waste, according to Eames. She told the commissioners she believes something needs to be done about the huge amount of waste out at the park.
“Another thing we need to be looking at is adding another permanent bathroom out there,” Hancock said.
According to Eames, the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The public, she said, is already coming out to the lake even though it’s not yet full of water.
The commissioners asked Eames to return next week with more information regarding prices for the septic tanks she requested, as well as costs for the construction of the bathrooms.
“I’ve got the specs,” Eames said. “And I’ve got some people working on it to get me the prices to see where we’re at there.”
Eames brought up the need to widen the road going into the lake as well, due to the traffic congestion during the lake’s open months.
She suggested widening the road from 460 N into the park, similarly to what was done in front of Idaho Falls High School. She stated there would be two lanes, with a turning lane in the middle.
“It is something that, with as much volume as we have coming into the lake, that would help the people that live in these subdivisions,” she said.
Part of the property where Eames suggested widening the road belongs to Southgate Properties LLC and Accelerated Properties, who took part in a public hearing for annexation last week. The proposed annexation and zone change were tabled at the May 12 hearing, but according to Hancock, may still present itself as an obstacle of the project.
“If it’s annexed into the city, we don’t have any control over it,” Hancock said.
Eames then stated if they kept the road project north of 460 N, then it shouldn’t interfere with the proposed annexation. In fact, she believes it would help relieve a lot of the congestion on the street and allow residents to access their homes quicker and more conveniently during the lake’s active months.
Another factor to the congestion on that road, Eames stated are the Fed Ex trucks patrons have told her are coming in and out of the surrounding neighborhoods multiple times a day.
“That’s something we definitely need to address, because that should not even be happening,” Eames said. “Unless they have to deliver something in there. They shouldn’t be there.”
Hancock suggested signs could be posted disallowing through-trucks on those streets.
The commissioners said they could put widening the road on the list of projects for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. They also suggested using some of the county’s collected impact fees to pay for it, since the congestion on that road is due to growth in the county.
“With the influx of the growth there, it’s not just the Rigby Lake traffic there, it’s all the other subdivisions there,” said Barbara Mugleston, a resident of the area. “That road, infrastructure-wise, is a nightmare anyway.”
According to Hancock, the Annis Highway, which could be a viable solution to some of the congestion, has been on the docket to be improved and widened for eight years. The commissioners stated funding for that project has been approved, but the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) has continued to put the project off.
“The road is something we’ll investigate,” Hancock said, regarding Rigby Lake Dr. “That’s all we can do. We’ll talk with Mike, who is representing our Road and Bridge department, a little bit more about it and see what can be done.”