(Idaho Farm Bureau)—All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation have earned the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau Award for their efforts during the 115th Congress.
Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, along with Representatives Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador, will receive the awards in the coming weeks at various locations.
The Friend of Farm Bureau award is given at the end of each Congress to those members of Congress who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.
This award is based upon voting records on AFBF’s priority issues established by the board of directors, number of bills that a member has sponsored and co-sponsored, their specific leadership role for Farm Bureau on priority issues, and how accessible and responsive that member is to Farm Bureau members and leaders.
According to a University of Idaho study, agriculture is the most important sector in the state’s economy. It showed that agriculture is directly and indirectly responsible for 16 percent of the state’s total Gross Domestic Product as well as $27 billion in sales annually and one of every seven jobs in the state.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle said the state’s congressional delegation gets high marks when it comes to leading on important issues and for being accessible to Farm Bureau members as well as other constituents and responding to their concerns.
“The members of Idaho’s congressional delegation receive this award because their actions prove they understand how important agriculture is to our state’s economy and to our nation’s security,” he said. “We applaud them for their work and look forward to continuing to work closely with them on issues important to Farm Bureau members and the state’s 24,000 farmers and ranchers.”