Rigby resident Cheryl Hively questioned commissioners’ decision to potentially raise their salaries Aug. 8.
On Aug. 5, commissioners decided to budget for a $600 increase to each commissioner’s salary.
“In looking over your budget, I do see the increase,” Hively said. “You’re back up pretty much to where you were before the new commissioners came on board.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock said it was close.
Hively said Commissioner Shayne Young had campaigned on the idea that commissioner work should be service work.
“I just remember how emphatic Mr. Young was at one of the events that you guys are at in your campaign about commissioners’ salary and the commissioners were elected to do their work, and this is service to the community,” Hively said.
New commissioners Young and Roger Clark each declined raises that would have gone into effect after they had been voted in. If all commissioners had accepted the raises, their salaries would be at $36,000. Instead, their salaries for the 2019 fiscal year were just above $27,000 for Young and Clark and just over $28,000 for Hancock.
According to a Jan. 23 Jefferson Star article, Clark did say in January that he thought commissioners might have to raise the commissioners’ salaries in future. According to the article, Young stated he believed commissioner work should not be for pay during an April campaign forum in 2018.
When raises of 5% were initially suggested July 15, Young did state he would rather not increase his salary, and Clark agreed. However, human resource officer Rebecca Squires said she recommended taking at least a 2.1% increase to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments. Hancock said he would recommend a flat $600 increase, at which point Young and Clark both said they would be OK with that.
On Aug. 5, Young told Hively the salaries had increased, but the commissioners were also getting more done.
Hively said that remained to be seen. During the course of the conversation, she also said her concern was not only with the increase in salaries.
“You have also hired an administrative assistant, and so that really knocks your budget out of the ballpark here,” she said.
She asked what the administrative assistant did.
“As we are doing considerably more on working on different ordinances and different policies, we’ve had them rewrite those policies, help us rewrite the policies, help us do ordinances, help us do research, any of those type of areas, we’ve been doing a lot of that type of work,” Hancock said.
Hancock also explained the administrative assistant, Audrey Moon, had been working exclusively for the county clerk and was now additionally helping the commissioners directly, so a portion of her salary would come from the commissioners. Hively said she understood.
“It’s basically just moving money around, is what you’ve done,” she said.
She asked if commissioners had had an administrative assistant before. Hancock and Colleen Poole, the county clerk, said yes, a similar position had existed. Hancock said part of the reason an administrative assistant had been hired was to help Squires, who has multiple different positions and also assists the commissioners.
Commissioners will continue meeting on budgets through August, with a final budget hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.