A waterline project on 4000 East that has been the cause for public safety concern could be wrapping up at the end of this week or next week, project engineer Marvin Fielding said.
The project, which is intended to provide water to the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on that road, had been scheduled for completion on Oct. 7. However, the project faced a number of problems, Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath has said. On Oct. 15, county commissioners addressed concerns of safety on the road.
“I had several calls about that here in the last couple weeks,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Walrath said he shared the same concerns people had. He said the safety issues were open holes, barricades turned perpendicular to the traffic and flaggers. He said an open trench with about a four-foot vertical drop also posed a public safety issue. He said if there was a heavy load nearby, “the whole thing could cave off and overturn a truck.”
“It’s very unsafe in my opinion,” Walrath said.
Walrath said the road caved off in some places earlier in the project, leaving some holes. Walrath said some of the holes had been closed, but he said about three were still open, including a large one at the intersection of State Highway 48 and 4000 East. When Commissioner Roger Clark asked Walrath if the holes would be filled this fall, Walrath said he did not think so. He said he told D. L. Beck, the contractor on the project, he would speak with them at a later date about what would the county would require as far as repairing the road.
Commissioner Shayne Young said the county needed to address the safety issues.
“They need to get this wrapped up immediately is really what it boils down to,” Hancock said.
Walrath asked if Hancock would like to hold a meeting about the public safety concerns. Hancock said he did not want to hold a meeting at this time, but asked Walrath to speak with the project manager about the concerns. Walrath said he would. Hancock said he would also speak with the sheriff about patrolling the area to cut down on people going too fast.
Outside of the meeting, D. L. Beck declined to comment when asked about 4000 East. Instead, Fielding, who is with Keller Associates, said Oct. 17 he thinks D. L. Beck has since addressed the county’s concerns.
“The contractor was excellent about listening to those concerns,” Fielding said.
Mitch Bradley, head of public works for Rigby, said Oct. 17 there are still some issues to work through on the project. He said he has personally tried to stay away from the waterline, which is being installed on the county road and is being paid for by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Rigby.
“It’s turned into a … mess,” Bradley said.
Bradley has said since Keller Associates began helping with the project, it has been going better. Fielding said he thinks part of the reason for the improvement is the weekly progress meetings between the city and D. L. Beck.
“The contractor has been listening to the city’s concerns and has been responsive and has gone to a lot of effort to make the corrections necessary to address the city’s concerns,” Fielding said.
Fielding said D.L. Beck plans to finish the project by the end of this week, though he said work may continue into next week.