After a somewhat confused permit process for Harwood and Midway elementary schools, construction continues moving forward mostly as planned.
The Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee held a special meeting July 8 to consider granting a conditional use permit to Harwood Elementary. Sharon Parry, Rigby’s planning and zoning director, said the committee unanimously approved the permit. The city of Rigby had previously approved going through with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the city attorney Robin Dunn said would allow the school district to start construction proceedings before receiving the conditional use permit.
“It’s been an informative process that land-use applications take time,” Parry said.
She said no members of the general public attended the meeting, but those from the school district who attended all spoke in favor of the permit. She said one email did come in with concerns about parking during events at the school. However, Parry said those concerns had been addressed.
Under the conditional use permit, she said the school must move cargo containers to be in code, have the bus lanes restriped so that up to about 30 vehicles can park at the school and schedule athletic and other events so they don’t overlap too much, thus mitigating street parking and impact on the neighbors.
Martin said the school will meet those requirements, and said calendaring events to meet the conditions should not be a problem.
“Grid Kid (Football) doesn’t have night events anymore,” he said. “For the most part they just go on Saturday, so that shouldn’t be an issue.”
Martin said the planning and zoning commissioners had brought up adding a new parking lot to the school, but he said that ultimately was not included in the permit.
“They were very understanding that really, that parking lot would be for community events, nothing to do with the addition to the school,” he said. “So it made sense not to put that requirement on that.”
Parry said some people were confused about why the bond for the school, which passed with nearly 80% approval, did not automatically make it so the school could build an addition.
“That’s a school district run bond,” she said. “And this is a land-use issue.”
Parry said she was satisfied with the process that happened, allowing the school to move forward and giving the public the chance to voice concerns.
“That’s my job, to administer a process that is in code, and we did that,” she said.
Construction was pushed back slightly but that should not affect the school’s opening date, Martin said.
Midway Elementary also had a slight permit mix-up, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said, though construction was not affected, Martin said. Haight said initially, those working on the permit process went to Jefferson County and started the process there. Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Director Kevin Hathaway said the permit process stayed in the county for two to three weeks, though he said most of that time the Central Fire Department and State Fire Marshal were doing their part. He said regardless of who issued the permit, it would have needed to go through that process. He said once planning and zoning saw it, they realized the mix-up within a few days. Architect Kevin Bodily with NBW Architects said the building has since received the permit from Menan.
“We probably did initially start the process with the county,” Bodily said. “The county then indicated, ‘No, Menan has their own review process.’”
Bateman-Hall construction project manager Doil Clements refused to comment when asked about the school and the permit process.
Haight said permits from Menan cost significantly more than permits from the county. He said this is because Menan contracts with the Department of Building Safety (DBS), which does the inspections. Both DBS and Menan receive a portion of the permit fee. Jefferson County, on the other hand, has employees in-house, which can allow the county planning and zoning department to keep costs lower, Haight said.
Haight said the permit for Midway additions cost $19,000. According to Hathaway, the permit for Cottonwood — the new elementary school — cost $3,000 after the county waived portions of the fee, with the contingency the school invest in traffic safety and control at the school.
Haight approached the Menan City Council in June to see about remitting $6,000 — Menan’s portion of the fee — back to the school district as a gesture of goodwill.
“We can’t do anything about the DBS part,” he said “But I wanted to know if we should refund our part.”
He said the council decided no, they should not. Menan city clerk Allyson Pettingill said council members brought up that Central Fire paid full price for a permit for a fire station. She said council members seemed not to want to grant “special treatment” to the school.