Continuing to help the children in the wake of the RMS shooting

Rebecca Squires of Jefferson County Emergency Management and Human Resources, alongside Kimber Tower of the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center (UVCAC), held a community meeting May 24 at South Fork Elementary to inform parents and children of resources available to them following the Rigby Middle School shooting.
Superintendent Chad Martin started the meeting off by expressing his gratitude for the support that has been provided from the community to the children.
“Everyday we are getting back to as normal as possible,” Martin said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson and Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor both gave updates that the case is still moving forward with the investigation.
Taylor stated that it is yet to be determined whether the shooter will be charged in juvenile or adult court.
After Taylor gave his update, Travis Bybee, who owns Teton Counseling in Idaho Falls, provided information to the audience as well as those on the Facebook Live, to use in their recovery process.
Bybee stated that it is important to understand the basics of how to cope and work through one’s emotions during times of stress and difficulty.
“Because of this unexpected event, we’re left to try and understand how we can live with it, how our emotions play into this, how our logical thinking plays into [recovery],” Bybee said.
Bybee listed five basic steps to consider:
1. We take the time to heal ourselves.
2. Don’t be afraid of your own thoughts.
3. Make sure we offer and ask for support when we need it.
4. Try to find a routine.
5. Find the positives.
Squires then stated during the conversation that there is a committee that has been put together who are available to assist people through the recovery process.
The committee consists of representatives from the county and state of Idaho, people in the community, as well as volunteer organizations. UVCAC compiled a list of counseling agencies that are available through their website, https://uppervalleycac.org/rigbystrong/.
“These people are deeply, deeply invested in our community and our success with recovery,” said Squires.
Commissioner Shayne Young and District 35 Representative Rod Furniss were also present at the debrief, but are not officially a part of the committee.
Representative Furniss addressed the audience, stating that his heart goes out to the community and to those that were wounded.
“It’s that kind of strength in our community that will help us get through this, I’m sure,” Furniss said.
Furniss stated it was no accident that the teachers knew how to do the drill for the day of the incident.
“Teachers drill for this twice a year,” said Furniss. “I know without a shadow of a doubt that any teacher would have stepped in front of the shooter to protect the children. That’s the kind of teachers they are.”
Furniss also mentioned the custodial staff member Jim Wilson, who was shot during the incident. Furniss stated that Wilson would most likely say that he would rather have been shot than another child.
Commissioner Young did not make a comment, but provides his support to the committee and the community, as stated by Squires.
Kimber Tower of the UVCAC then addressed the audience with her final remarks.
Tower stated that the city needs to determine what resources are already available in the community and what resources are needed. A form is available to the public on the UVCAC website or on the Facebook page where the Live is at that is called the Community Needs Assessment to address this.
“We want to move forward in the right direction,” said Tower.
In a later conversation with Squires, she stated that the committee was formed so that there was a coordinated and methodical recovery system.
“By coordinating with the various agencies involved, we have better public messaging, we avoid duplication of effort, and we make sure that the needs of the community are served,” said Squires.
For those interested in participating in the survey it can be found on the UVCAC’s website, uppervalleycac.org/rigbystrong/, as aforementioned.