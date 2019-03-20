Vantage Point Homes Owner Jake Roberts met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners March 11 to explain to them his aversion with the county’s mailbox ordinance.
“It’s a joke of a rule,” he said. “From Pocatello to Rexburg, you’re the only one that ever even cares.”
According to the Bonneville County Road and Bridge ordinance related to mailboxes, mailboxes must be installed with the front being at least two feet horizontally off the road surface on local roads with speed limits less than 35 miles per hour (MPH); four feet on roads with a speed limit of 35 MPH; six feet on roads with speed limits from 40 and 50 MPH; eight feet on roads with a speed limit higher than 50 MPH.
Roberts indicated that the ordinance currently states that mailboxes need to be setback eight-feet from the asphalt. He said when they are placed according to code, the Post Office requires him to move it to the front of the street.
“We’ve set them a few times at eight-feet and had to rip them out because the Post Office wants it next to the asphalt,” he said.
The county ordinance reads as follows: mailboxes shall be placed eight-feet from the edge of pavement to allow the postal carrier to pull his/her vehicle out of the flow of traffic, as well as to allow County maintenance vehicles a clear passage when plowing, chip sealing and other duties.
“The reason that they (Post Office) want them next to the road is simply because they want to make sure they have a level space to pull off,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
Angie McCoppin with the Rigby Post Office told The Jefferson Star March 15 that Hancock is correct, and that they do not require mailboxes to be right on the street.
Hancock indicated that if a homeowner has their mailbox eight-feet from the asphalt, the road and bridge department will actually put the fill material in to make it level.
“All they have to do is contact our road and bridge department to bring in fill material to make that level,” he said.
Roberts said he spoke with the Post Office who said if they mailbox is not closer to the road, the homeowner will not have their mail delivered. He said they place the mailboxes in a bucket and then the homeowner can set them later.
According to the county’s ordinance however, mailboxes cannot be placed in milk cans, buckets, drums, wheels or similar materials.
“We’ll need to talk to (Road and Bridge Administrator) Dave Walrath, and we’ll need to review this to see if we can make some changes to make it more friendly for the builders,” Hancock said. “I don’t see a problem with a milk can to tell you the truth.”
The commissioners noted that they will also need to speak with the Post Office so that the two can get on the same page.
“It’s not hard, we just don’t want to do things three times,” Roberts said.