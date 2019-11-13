D.L. Beck will be fixing up 4000 East after causing damage to the edge of the county road while installing a Rigby waterline to the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building.
A representative from D. L. Beck and a representative from the church spoke with Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath and Jefferson County commissioners Nov. 4.
“I guess I just wanted to see from the contractor and church what to expect as far as putting the road back to some semblance of what it was before,” Walrath said.
Blair Baker, D. L. Beck project manager, said the contract with the church required D. L. Beck to put private driveways back in. Baker said workers would be fixing the road and cleaning the area last week. As far as fixing the county road, Baker said the plan would be to cut a straight line down the broken edge, pave it and regrade it to smooth the edge out.
Walrath said one of his primary concerns is the pavement settling so there is a sharp edge where the new paving has gone in. He said that happened to 200 North after a contractor did work there. Hancock said it had settled 1/2 inch. Walrath said it was more.
“It rides pretty bad,” he said.
Baker said they would work to avoid settlement, detailing the process. Walrath said settlement could be possible regardless of the measures taken. Commissioner Shayne Young asked what would happen if it did settle. Walrath said he also wanted to know.
“I don’t think it’s fair to assume that the county should be happy with something less than what we started with, because we’re really a disinterested party in this whole thing,” Walrath said. “It’s not our waterline, it’s not our building.”
Scott Nielsen, a church representative, said there could be a one-year warranty on the road. Young said that would work. Nielsen also asked if it would be okay to bring in smaller materials in areas where the base materials are bony and more likely to settle. Walrath said he would be fine with that.
Baker said he will work to make the road turn out well, and said he recognizes there have been complaints about it.
“We want to make everyone happy with the road when we’re done,” Baker said.
Baker said as of Nov. 4, the waterline was fully installed and nearly operational.