Controlled burn causes evacuations

A controlled burn of yard waste was spread by a sudden high wind Sept. 22 that caused evacuations for everyone living at Sage Grove Assisted Living and residents living between 250 and 300 N. and 4000 and 4100 E.
According to a Central Fire District press release, the district was dispatched to the area of 4072 E. and 300 N. for a report of smoke in the area after receiving a call from the owner of the residence. The on-scene firefighter, Nathan Spencer, stopped on his way to the station and reported that the fire was behind Sage Grove and was approaching the building.
After reporting the incident Spencer remained on-scene and started to spray the building down with a garden hose. At this time all four Central Fire Stations were called out to fight the fire. Because of the strong wind and the fire being unpredictable, it was decided that more resources would be needed and that Sage Grove and some nearby residences would need to be evacuated.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said Sage Grove reported there was smoke in the hallways which ultimately warranted the evacuation.
There was an estimated 11 homes and three to four business in danger if the fire went unchecked.
To assist in fighting the fire and with evacuations, Ucon and Ammon Fire were both called. Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires also mobilized the County Community Emergency Response Team and the Red Cross.
The press release indicates that Alert Sense was used to alert some of the residents as well as Reverse911. A Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 bus was used to assist in the evacuations.
The fire was reportedly difficult to control due to it spreading through many different pastures and the firefighters having to contend with ditches, canals, driveways, fences and gates. The crews were able to access the fire from driveways on 300 N. and from 4100 E. To assure the safety of the crew from traffic, 300 N./Highway 48 and 4100 E. were closed.
According to the press release, the fuel load was moderately heavy in the location as there were cedar and pine trees, sage brush and a lot of dry grass. The fire was contained the evening of Sept. 22.
Central Fire estimates that there were approximately 40 acres burned resulting in an estimated $43,000 lost. Anderson said much of the estimated loss came from the siding on the backside of Sage Grove that was melted.
“The resident that was burning had provided a clear area around his burn pile; he was being responsible and careful,” the release states.
Anderson declined to release the name of the person burning.
Central Fire reminds everyone to notify Jefferson County Dispatcher before burning and they will advise if there is a wind warning issued for the immediate area.