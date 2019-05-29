Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Board of Trustee Brigham Cook has been named the Zone 3 Trustee, moving him from Zone 2, to his residing zone.
Cook was named the Zone 2 Trustee despite him living in Zone 3, following the board’s inability to find an interested applicant from Zone 2. Cook will fill the vacancy left by former Board Chairman Jason Ferguson who resigned in April.
Now that Cook has moved to Zone 3, the board of trustees declared Zone 2 vacant, and will now accept applications from interested applicants.
In other action, with Ferguson’s resignation the board had to be reorganized. Vice Chairman Becca Andreasen was nominated to serve as the board chair for the remainder of the year, Trustee Cody Kemp was nominated to serve as the Vice Chairman, Kristi Hamilton was nominated to serve as Board Clerk, Trustee Nathan Johnson was nominated as Treasurer and Pat Williams, Jane Christensen and Bonnie Tanner were named as Assistant Treasurers.
Ferguson resigned during the April 18 meeting. He told The Star April 25 that part of the reason he decided to step down was due to differences of opinion with district administration and key personnel. Because it was discussed in an executive session he declined to divulge any details.