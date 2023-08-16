CORRECTION: Hamer former city limits zoning approved

The map above shows the zoning proposed at the August 7 public hearing for land in the former Hamer city limits. Green depicts Ag-10 zones, yellow depicts R-1, blue depicts commercial zones and pink depicts industrial zoning.

 Photo Courtesy of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning

In the previous edition of The Jefferson Star, published on August 16, 2023,  in an article titled "PZC to reconsider zoning for the former Hamer City Limits" it was stated the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners had recommended the Planning and Zoning Commission reconsider the proposal for the former city limits of Hamer. This information was incorrect. The correct conclusion to the public hearing regarding the Hamer city limits is below.

The Jefferson County Commissioner moved to approve the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation for zoning in the former city limits of Hamer, following a public hearing and discussion regarding how to address the concerns voiced by some of the area's residents.


