CORRECTION: Hamer former city limits zoning approved

The map above shows the zoning proposed at the August 7 public hearing for land in the former Hamer city limits. Green depicts Ag-10 zones, yellow depicts R-1, blue depicts commercial zones and pink depicts industrial zoning.
Photo Courtesy of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning
In the previous edition of The Jefferson Star, published on August 16, 2023, in an article titled "PZC to reconsider zoning for the former Hamer City Limits" it was stated the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners had recommended the Planning and Zoning Commission reconsider the proposal for the former city limits of Hamer. This information was incorrect. The correct conclusion to the public hearing regarding the Hamer city limits is below.
The Jefferson County Commissioner moved to approve the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation for zoning in the former city limits of Hamer, following a public hearing and discussion regarding how to address the concerns voiced by some of the area's residents.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the board did have plenty of discussion of possibly sending the recommendation to the PZC, however, ultimately, the recommendation was approved.
Area residents, such as Will Ricks and Kim Yearsley had approached Ollerton between the PZC hearing on the zoning recommendation and the Board of Commissioner's hearing on Aug. 7, he said. Their concerns mostly regarded their own properties and the recommended zoning for their parcels.
In Rick's case, his property had been proposed as industrial and had requested it be changed to residential zoning. Yearsley, Ollerton stated, had been zoned as Ag-10 and also had requested a residential zone.
The obstacle which would have been presented had the board sent the recommendation back to the PZC for reconsideration, Ollerton said, would have been the need to hold another public hearing on the matter and prolong the project.
In the end, it was decided to approve the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation for zoning. Ollerton explained the board had urged property owners to apply for zone changes on an individual basis instead.
"I'm glad to see the project finished," said Ollerton.
The official ordinance establishing the zone assignments for the area was then taken to board for signatures at the Aug. 14 board meeting.
