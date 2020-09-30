In the Sept. 23 edition of The Jefferson Star, it was stated that a representative from Fox Investments gave information on Sugarmill Estates. The representatives were Greg Nelson and Bo Gilstrap. The developers are Greg Nelson and Ray Peterson. The Jefferson Star apologizes for this error and any inconvenience it may have caused.
