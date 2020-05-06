In the April 29 edition of The Jefferson Star, we did not print Paul Butikofer’s biography in the Candidate Profile.
Paul Butikofer was born and raised in Rigby, and graduated from Rigby High School. He holds a bachelors in business from Boise State and a Juris doctorate from the University of Idaho. Butikofer is a veteran from the active duty Army and the Idaho Army National Guard. He served in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) in both. He has over 26 years’ experience in criminal and civil law and has both prosecuted and defended criminal cases in Ada, Canyon, Jefferson, Teton, Madison and Fremont counties. Butikofer has approximately 10 years solely as a prosecutor and about sixteen years practicing criminal defense and civil matters. He also has approximately 20 jury trials to verdict including one civil jury trail to verdict. He has retained Weston Davis as his chief civil deputy prosecutor. Davis has over 10 years of experience specific to local government and is considered an expert in his field. Butikofer has also retained Mike Winchester as his chief criminal deputy prosecutor. Winchester has over six years as a criminal prosecutor, one-year clerking for a District Judge on criminal and civil matters and has been cross training in planning and zoning for the past six months. You can learn more at www.PaulForProsecutor.com.