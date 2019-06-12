CORRECTION— The Jefferson Star article titled “Idaho Falls EMS upping Jefferson County fees” in the June 5 edition of The Jefferson Star, written by Erik Stout, had two errors. In the second paragraph “25 person increase” should have been 25% increase. In the same paragraph, it said Hancock said costs to the county would increase by $16,000 a month, when he actually said they would increase to total $16,000 a month. The Jefferson Star apologizes for this error.

