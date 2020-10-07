CORRECTION — In an article titled “Commissioners approve Fiscal Year 2021 Budget,” which ran in the Sept. 9 edition of The Jefferson Star, it was stated that Rebecca Squires gave information on the budget totals. County Clerk Colleen Poole gave this information and handles the FY 2021 Budget. The Jefferson Star apologizes for this error and regrets any inconvenience it may have caused.
News Trending Today
-
Ocean Spray gifts truck to cranberry juice-sipping TikTok star
-
Sudden fame that almost wasn't; Nathan Apodaca nearly deleted viral video
-
Idaho Falls man's TikTok video goes viral, racks up 36M views and counting
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Meet Andy Trane, Bonneville’s new coach who has big shoes to fill
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after admitting to sexually abusing child 20 times
-
Dripps trial to be held in Bannock County
-
Anderson, Richard D
-
Local chocolate company expands to four states
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Sugar-Salem hold onto top spots in state poll
-
Honena Sr., Wesley