Correction: In the March 17 edition of The Jefferson Star in an article titled, “Lewisville discusses water quality and engineering services,” it was stated that Marvin Fielding said having a city water system would improve the water quality. This is meant to say “wastewater” system. Resident Julia Lewis also clarified her statements, saying that she was quoting a representative from Denning Well Drillers when she said, “there are few water quality issues with properly installed well and septic systems...” The Jefferson Star apologizes for these errors and any inconvenience and adverse effect this may have cause.
