CORRECTION: In the March 10 edition of The Jefferson Star in an article titled, “County receives 2020 audit report,” it was stated that the fair values of the county’s investments totaled $12,958,351 and the amount not covered by SIPC or FDIC was $10,958,351. It was not included that the funds not covered by the FDIC or SIPC are covered in various other ways, mainly through bonds (school district, federal home and land bonds, etc). The Jefferson Star apologizes for this error and any inconvenience and adverse effect this may cause.