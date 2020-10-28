In the Oct. 14 edition of The Jefferson Star, in an article titled, “Rigby Council removes RFP on Solid Waste Collections,” it was stated that the three companies that submitted proposals were PSI, Eagle Rock Sanitation and Grandpa’s Trash Service. This information was incorrectly provided to The Jefferson Star by the City of Rigby. The companies that submitted proposals was PSI, Eagle Rock Sanitation and Choice Sanitation Services. The Jefferson Star sincerely apologizes for this exclusion and apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.
News Trending Today
-
Kelly-Jensen, Lacey
-
Praise, criticism of Little over COVID-19 action
-
Second Bonneville resident in 30s dies from COVID
-
Moving right: The rise of the political migrant in Idaho
-
Fluor Idaho offers small business mentorship program
-
Lemhi County moved to high-risk category
-
Teacher Talk: Julie Bartle
-
Trump is a coward
-
Bite on the bullet: Nationwide ammo shortage felt in eastern Idaho
-
LongHorn Steakhouse opens in Idaho Falls