Correction: In the May 12 edition of The Jefferson Star in an article titled, "South park baseball field gets a facelift," it was stated that Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the Early Iron Car Show was not following Rigby Urban Renewal Agency guidelines during the show to be respectful and clean when showing their cars. This statement was not made by Bradley and erroneously depicts Bradley's statements and views of the car show as well as the actions of the Early Iron Car Show.
Bradley actually stated that the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency would possibly be making updates to the park but that if they were to put the money into the improvements, they would want to implement new guidelines that would prevent cars from parking on the grass. Bradley suggested other available venues for the car show, including other city parking lots and the Veteran's lot.
The Jefferson Star deeply apologizes for these errors and any adverse effects this may have caused for the Early Iron Car Show and Bradley.