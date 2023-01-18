Cottonwood Elementary students receive Honorable Mentions in Essay Contest

Taybree Wilde and Tyson Baker are the only two students in this area to receive Honorable mentions for the Idaho Forest Products Commission Essay Contest, out of hundreds of students across the state.

 Photo Courtesy of Cottonwood Elementary School Staff

Two students from Cottonwood Elementary, Taybree Wilde and Tyson Baker from Stephanie Baldwin’s class received honorable mentions in The Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC) Essay Contest.

Both students are a part of Baldwin’s Response to Intervention (RTI) class, which is not her regular 4th grade class. In fact, she stated Taybree is a fifth grade student and Tyson is in fourth grade. Each student wrote their own essay and received recognition for their own work.


