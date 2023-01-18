Cottonwood Elementary students receive Honorable Mentions in Essay Contest

Two students from Cottonwood Elementary, Taybree Wilde and Tyson Baker from Stephanie Baldwin’s class received honorable mentions in The Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC) Essay Contest.
Both students are a part of Baldwin’s Response to Intervention (RTI) class, which is not her regular 4th grade class. In fact, she stated Taybree is a fifth grade student and Tyson is in fourth grade. Each student wrote their own essay and received recognition for their own work.
According to Baldwin, her students were given a prompt in October which asked them to write an essay to the forests and describe what the forests contribute to us, and what people can contribute to the forests.
Her students were then able to conduct research on forests and trees. In class, she discussed how to write essays. Their essays were then submitted in November.
“They were so creative,” Baldwin said. “They were so sweet; you just have to read them.”
In their essays, elementary students expressed their appreciation to trees and forests. Secondary students considered the challenges facing forests, such as climate change and wildfires, and offered their recommendations for how forests should be managed for the future.
Baldwin stated there were several hundred students across the state, from kindergarten through high school, who participated in the essay contest. Her two students, however, were the only students from this area who received honorable mentions.
“They know they were recognized, but we just haven’t had their celebration yet.”
While Taybree and Tyson are aware they received the recognition, they have not yet received their awards, Baldwin said. Both students will receive a certificate and a t-shirt to commemorate their accomplishment. According to Baldwin, those awards will likely be presented to them at a school board meeting, likely in February.
“We enjoyed reading about students’ personal connections to trees and their views on sustainable management of this renewable resource,” said IFPC’s Education Program Manager, Michelle Youngquist. Winning essays may be seen at https://idahoforests.org/essaycontest.
The Idaho Forest Products Commission provides information and education programs about Idaho’s forests and the forest products sector, including contests and classroom resources for educators.
