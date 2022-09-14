The Fieldstone Meadows development, also known as Henry's Property, submitted a development agreement following the approval of its preliminary and final plat in April.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, Henry's property sits south of State Highway 48 on 3900 E. The plat was approved in April, contingent on the acceptance of a Development Agreement.
At the September 1 Rigby City Council Meeting, Hansen presented the completed Development Agreement to the council, stating Road and Bridge signed off on the agreement as it stands and that there will still need to be a road study completed.
The agreement states the developer will install five foot sidewalks and pay for the first chip seal on the roads. It also states sewer and water hookup fees will be paid before the building permits are issued.
Water rights from the land have been transferred to the city, the development states, after John Henry, the Developer, expressed concern over the transfer back in April.
At the time, Henry brought up a concern over the water rights on the property being transferred to the city without compensation. According to the April 7 meeting minutes, the council assured him the transfer of water rights had been in city code for various years. They also assured him the owners were aware of the clause and the council did not feel it equitable to change the stipulation at the time.
Additionally, Hansen stated during the September 1 meeting that the developer had been working with the canal companies to create setbacks within the development, and had to that point, paid their road and bridge fee.
The property on which Fieldstone Meadows sits was annexed into the city in November 2021. At the time, the city annexed 77.6 acres of R-1 land, according to an article in the December 8 issue of The Jefferson Star by Madison Jimenez.
When it was annexed, according to the article, Henry stated he had inherited part of the property from his parents. He and Emerson Briggs, whos property sat next to Henry's, planned to develop the land in phases.
The plat approved in April was for land at approximately 259 North, 267 North, 269 North and 271 North along 3900 E and a proposal of R-1 Single family dwellings.
At the time of approval, Councilwoman Aliza King stated she was excited for R-1 due to the growing need of single-family homes.