In last week’s edition of The Jefferson Star, it was reported that the Rigby City Council had tabled a decision on increasing council pay. At the May 18 Council meeting they approved to increase council’s pay to $500 a month and the Mayor’s pay to $1,250. At the same meeting, the council also further discussed setting a rate for public records requests.

At the council’s May 4 meeting, discussion on the Council’s possible pay increase was tabled due to a lack of a Quorum to weigh in on the discussion. However, Council Member Douglas Burke did propose to raise the council members’ pay to $500 a month and the Mayor’s pay to $1,250.


