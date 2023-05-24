In last week’s edition of The Jefferson Star, it was reported that the Rigby City Council had tabled a decision on increasing council pay. At the May 18 Council meeting they approved to increase council’s pay to $500 a month and the Mayor’s pay to $1,250. At the same meeting, the council also further discussed setting a rate for public records requests.
At the council’s May 4 meeting, discussion on the Council’s possible pay increase was tabled due to a lack of a Quorum to weigh in on the discussion. However, Council Member Douglas Burke did propose to raise the council members’ pay to $500 a month and the Mayor’s pay to $1,250.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said Council Member Val Orme, who was absent for the previous meeting. “I had actually pondered this a year or so ago, so I’m glad it’s come up again.”
Orme recognized that Rigby’s City Council is the lowest paid council, but he also expressed distaste for becoming one of the highest paid council’s. However, with the increase to $500 per council member, the council’s pay would only be increasing by $200.
According to Council Chair Becky Harrison, this would keep Rigby in the middle of the pay spectrum. Burke mentioned the increase for council members and the mayor combined would be only $14,000 more in wages for the council for the next budget year.
Compared to the city’s multi-million dollar budget, this increase wasn’t “that much,” Burke explained.
During the council’s previous discussion, Harrison had expressed concern over misusing taxpayer money by giving themselves a pay raise, and said it made her uncomfortable. However, Mayor Richard Datwyler had stated the pay increase had been brought up as a way to draw in more community members to serve on council.
Harrison had stated most residents she had spoken to weren’t even aware the council was paid and thought the position was voluntary. This experience led her to believe a pay increase wouldn’t truly draw in more interested people.
However, at the May 18 meeting, she expressed a slight change of heart.
“After speaking with a few people after the last meeting,” she said, “I saw there were people, who did know we were paid, who were appalled by how much we do for how much we’re given.”
Harrison also reminded the council that City Attorney Sam Angell felt compelled at the last meeting to state the dangers of falling too far behind on pay increases. He had stated falling too far behind the average may be “uncomfortable” when the time came to correct it and stay up to average.
“I see both sides,” Harrison said, “and I would be willing to vote in either direction.”
The pay increase was approved unanimously.
In other business, the council had previously approved to have City Clerk Dave Swager work with Angell in establishing a rate for public records request which surpass the state statute’s limit of 100 pages and 2 hours of work.
No action was taken on the matter and Datwyler presented the information to the council for further clarification and discussion.
According to Angell, Idaho State Statute requires for the first 100 pages of a public records request be given free of charge. Municipalities are allowed to set a rate for every page exceed the first 100.
The verbiage on the table for the resolution would be set the rate as “the rate for the employee with the least pay that can do it.”
Burke mentioned some public records requests, however, take up a lot of time in research, even without surpassing 100 pages. His concern was whether a rate should be set for the hours it takes to compile and complete some of those requests.
At this concern, Angell clarified the state statute mentions 100 pages and two hours. In other words, the first 100 pages are free and the first two hours are free. Beyond that, the rate would be applied.
Swager stated he is still working on a resolution to bring before the council for approval.
