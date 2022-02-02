The Rigby City Council approved several contracts and issued a letter of intent for Public Works projects Jan. 20.
First, Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley presented a contract with HLE Engineering for a waterline extension at 4000 E 200 N.
Next, Superintendent Chad Martin from the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 discussed their request for a letter of intent for services from the city in the event that the proposed bond passes.
Martin stated that there have been discussions on purchasing land for a new school within the bond and needing an extension on the waterline. Martin continued, stating that the district would be willing to put in a waterline at the necessary size of 8 inches, but if Bradley wanted to increase the pipe size for future growth, the city would need to cover the upgrade.
“I’m excited about all things going on – Economic Development excites me,” Martin said of growth in the area. “Our vision for the bond is that it will prepare our kids for the jobs being created in Rigby. Our hope is that by the time we have our first graduate that can do cyber security and speak Mandarin, they can work in the community.”
Martin also mentioned that a long-term plan for the district would include also putting in another high school eventually, so they ask that they hold off on fully extending the line to the edge of the purchased property until the time at which the high school would be built.
Bradley stated that the council does have the ultimate decision on holding off to extend the waterline to the full length of the property, but he believes it would be feasible to hold off and only extend the line to the edge of the property the middle school would be on.
Although these plans are contingent on the passing of the school bond, Martin stated that in talking to the County Commissioners, there may be other funds or state grants they could apply for, which is worth looking into. Martin also stated that they want to support the city in their Comprehensive Plan as well by doing the line in a way that would allow for hookups later on.
Bradley stated that the waterline could also be done with plans by the county for a new lift station as long as all parties were able to meet the required regulations.
Mayor Richard Datwyler then clarified that there would need to be a new pressurized sewer line that would extend from Cottonwood Elementary all the way over to the middle of the new property, which is 6,400 ft., and then a water line from the city’s well by the church property, which would be an extension of 3,282 ft.
The council ultimately approved the letter of intent to provide services should the bond pass, with the vote unanimous in favor of the motion.
Finally, the council approved a contract with The Development Company for $22,500 for administrative work to be done in regards to a grant from the Department of Commerce for the city. The grant awards Rigby $225,000 for improvements to be made at a park in the form of a walking path, lighting and restrooms.
The Hot Classic Nights car show is also donating $10,000 and in-kind work.
“You’re going to get a lot done for not a huge amount of city cash going out,” a representative with The Development Company said. “We’re going to move forward, and hope to have this grant in, out and done by October to maybe get going on another grant.”
The Development Company will handle payment of workers, volunteer paperwork, financial management and closing out the grant with the Department of Commerce.
Attempts to reach Mitch Bradley for more information were unsuccessful.