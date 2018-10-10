The Rigby City Council decided to not remove the gated area that will eventually house antique farm equipment for the museum.
Mayor Jason Richardson proposed the idea to the council at the Sept. 20 meeting after he was approached by the Little Caesars manager who said the gated area has impacted parking. Richardson said the manager offered to pay a monthly payment of $200.
During the meeting Oct. 4, Richardson said he believes there were ulterior motives when the museum board requested the gated area. One being that it was a way to prevent public parking despite signs previously posted prohibiting it unless they were museum customers.
“It’s not apparent to me that, that’s the only reason they wanted that area fenced off,” he said.
When asked if the museum would be interested in receiving the $2,400 that would be acquired through leasing the parking spots plus adding a covered area on the other side of the building, Museum Board President Leon Guymon said they would not be interested.
“You’re not losing any parking if we just move it,” Councilwoman Nichole Weight said.
Councilman Kirk Olsen said he is adamantly opposed to leasing the parking spots considering the council approved the gated area.
Despite that, Councilman Benson Taylor moved to approve the museum lease with a stipulation that would allow the council to lease the parking spots at anytime during the 12 months. Councilman Richard Datwyler seconded, however the ensuing vote was 2-3.
As an alternative motion, Councilman Adam Hall moved to approve the lease as is, and then readdress the idea of leasing the parking spots after the 12 months have concluded. The vote carried 4-1 with Datwyler voting “no.”
“What I have seen has not impressed me enough to stop in and look yet,” Hall said. “And I want that in 12 months.”
Councilman Doug Burke was not present at the meeting.
A decision was not made at that Sept. 20 meeting due to a dispute on which entity controls the external grounds and parking that needed clarification from City Attorney Robin Dunn.
During the Oct. 4 meeting Dunn simply gave the definition of the terms structure and premises. He said in his opinion the structure does not include the ground covered by the structure.