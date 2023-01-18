On January 5, the Rigby City Council moved on to deny the Reconsideration of Zone Change for R&S Peterson Properties, a zone change which was initially denied on Oct. 6, 2022.
The zone change requested by developer Morgan Peterson was to change the existing R-1 property on both sides of 5th West, just north of Hwy 48 on the s-curve, to approximately 11 acres of R-2 and about 19 acres of R-3 high density housing.
However, according to members of the City Council and several community members, the specific zone change requested would be non-compliant with the city’s overall Comprehensive Plan and could jeopardize the safety of the residents of that area.
“This has already been turned down twice,” said Barbara McMurtrey, a resident who appeared to speak before the council on the day of the reconsideration.
McMurtrey stated she had attended the public hearing held on Oct. 6 where she had shared with the council her research regarding traffic, school bussing and how the schools and roads were unprepared for the impact of the proposed zone change.
According to Councilwoman Aliza King, the plan brought before them was still not in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan. Thus, King stated she would like to stand by her previous opinion to deny the application.
Becky Harrison, Council Chairwoman, also reiterated her reasons for denying the zone change in the first place. She listed four separate principles of Rigby’s City Code and zoning regulation which she believed the plan failed to promote.
Those principles, she stated, were to promote orderly growth and development of the city; to lessen congestion in the streets and reduce the waste of excessive amounts of streets, to protect property values; and to appropriately distribute population and prevent the overcrowding of land.
“I did not feel this was orderly,” Harrison stated. “It wasn’t cohesive to what was already existing there.”
Harrison also stated that adding multi-family housing in the particular area in question would not help in lessening congestion in the streets of Rigby.
Councilmember Val Orme agreed in the vote stating the plan would still not meet the city’s needs.
The appeal for reconsideration of this zone change came following a four to six vote by the city council at the previous appeal hearing on Oct. 6. R&S Peterson Properties appealed to the council, first, following a recommendation for denial by the Planning and Zoning Committee.
During the October hearing, several members of the communities chose to speak out against the proposal, citing existing traffic concerns in the area, school district over-crowding and necessary road repairs. Others focused their arguments around the possible tax burden on existing property owners.
These arguments, made by resident Joetta Yankee, suggested the city should focus on approving more R-1 and commercial developments, as these were more likely to help expand the city’s tax base.
Following that hearing, three of the four council members present agreed that approval of the application and zone change would, in fact, go against several policies in the comprehensive plan, including policies protecting property rights, schools and transportation and protection of city residents. Council members who voted in favor of the denial were Harrison, King and Val Orme.
