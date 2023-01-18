On January 5, the Rigby City Council moved on to deny the Reconsideration of Zone Change for R&S Peterson Properties, a zone change which was initially denied on Oct. 6, 2022.

The zone change requested by developer Morgan Peterson was to change the existing R-1 property on both sides of 5th West, just north of Hwy 48 on the s-curve, to approximately 11 acres of R-2 and about 19 acres of R-3 high density housing.


